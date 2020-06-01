The BerganKVD Accounting Firm of Bloomington presented an unmodified opinion – the best an auditor can offer – in their independent auditor’s report on the city’s finances.
In her PowerPoint presentation for Fergus Falls City Council members Monday afternoon, C.P.A. Nancy Schulzetenberg pointed out that the city had a general fund balance increase of $486,309 on Dec. 31, 2019, by reaching the $8658,685 mark. The 2018 general fund balance stood at $8,172,376.
The general fund’s unassigned balance broke the $5 million mark rising to $5,259,736 over the 2018 figure of $4,783,684. The new balance is approximately 37.2% of the subsequent year’s budgeted expenditures.
General fund expenditures in 2019 of $11,992, 992 exceeded the revenues of $11,217,871. Expenditures have topped revenue in Fergus Falls for the past five years according to BerganKVD. The good news for the city was that while the revenue increased from $10,782,519 to expenditures decreased by 1.4% or $174,317.
General fund expenditures were 14.1%under budget in 2019. The public safety budget, which was the city’s largest at $4,545,912, came in at $4,465,508.
The general fund’s top revenue source in 2019 was taxes - $5,004,473 – which increased $306,933 due to an increase in the property tax levy. License and permits revenue saw a jump of $72,329 due to an increase in commercial building permits.
The net investment of capital assets dropped $7,090,323 in 2019, largely due to the transfer of the Tower Road bridge to Otter Tail County.
Following the presentation, the City Council approved the audit report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.