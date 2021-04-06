A resolution authorizing the purchase of a $138,265 mobile performance stage from Stageline was passed Monday night by the Fergus Falls City Council.
City administrator Andrew Bremseth recommended the resolution after the city council authorized staff to obtain quotes for the acquisition of a mobile performance stage and Bremseth obtained two — one from Stageline for an SL100 model and another from the Wenger Corporation. The Wenger Corporation's quote of $165,742.20 included audio and light equipment, while Stageline's did not. Adding the ideal light and sound package brought Stageline's quote up to $159,058.11 but Bremseth pointed out that it was still lower than Wenger's.
According to Bremseth, the VedenTrust has pledged $50,000 for the project leaving the city to provide $109,058.11. That sum is expected to be funded from the liquor store fund.
Bremseth told the council Monday's resolution will only secure the stage. Stageline's light and sound package will be added at a later date. Bremseth also believes there will be a chance to reimburse the liquor store fund through forthcoming American Rescue Plan funds.
"It's very likely we'll be able to reimburse the liquor store fund," Bremseth said.
Councilmember Tom Rufer was quick to speak up in favor of the stage acquisition.
"I guess I am going to get out in front of folks that are going to say 'what are we going to need a stage for?' " said Rufer. "This can be used not only by the downtown riverfront for concerts and the like but it can be used at the Kirkbride. We got to see how great a space that is for the Over the River Festival this year."
Rufer sees an opportunity in the mobile stage to answer a need in the city.
"People have come to me and said 'we need more things for people to do in Fergus Falls’ and here it is. This is going to bring concerts and a lot of flexibility. A lot of folks were against building an amphitheater (at an estimated cost of $2 million) but this is a big improvement over that," Rufer said.
Following a public meeting, the city council approved a recommendation by city engineer Brian Yavarow to adopt final assessments on Public Improvement 6074 - the 2020 Sidewalk Program. The final cost will be $55,430.70.
The council heard and approved a late recommendation from public works director Len Taylor to replace the main feeder line at DeLagoon Park. Nine services will be added. The city's cost will come to $50,700. Taylor said the sum will come from unexpended funds in the 2020 budget.
A delegation from Gate City Bank presented the city with a check for the 2021 Neighborhood Impact Program.
The meeting's consent agenda included the passage of 12 resolutions and a motion re-appointing Dalyce Leabo to the Housing and Redevelopment Authority for five years.
⦁ A resolution authorizing the city to enter into the 2021 lifeguard services contract with the Fergus Falls YMCA.
⦁ A resolution approving an inter-fund loan from the General Fund to the Park and Recreation (golf course) budget.
⦁ A resolution amending the tax increment fees within the 2021 fee schedule.
⦁ A resolution accepting a vacation petition for Highland Avenue and setting a public hearing date for April 19, 2021, at 5:30 p.m.
⦁ A resolution authorizing the city attorney and city engineer to execute the necessary documents to acquire Parcel No. 71003500195007 (Pioneer Road) in the amount of $30,000.
⦁ A resolution accepting a joint resolution for immediate annexation of land in Aurdal Township owned by Otter Tail Power for the Hoot Lake Solar Project.
⦁ A resolution initiating PI 6077, the 2021 sidewalk/driveway improvements and approving the 2021 sidewalk assessment rates.
⦁ A resolution accepting the preliminary engineering report for CP 5955, the Whitford/Bancroft improvements and setting the preliminary project hearing for April 19.
⦁ A resolution designating the Victor Lundeen Company Building, located at 126 W. Lincoln Ave. and the Northern Pacific Depot, located at 423 S. Cascade St., as locally designated historic landmarks and setting a public hearing for April 19.
⦁ A resolution authorizing city staff and the city attorney to negotiate a lease with United Prairie Foundation for city-owned property on Western Avenue.
⦁ A resolution accepting a $2,500 donation from the Inga M. Johnson Endowment Fund with West Central Initiative and approving the related 2021 budget adjustments to the General Fund donations and Parks and Recreation expenditures.
⦁ A resolution setting the 2021 Tax Rebate Program public hearings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.