The Fergus Falls City Council passed a resolution at Monday’s meeting to increase the service benefits for retiring paid on-call firefighters.
The Fergus Falls Fire Department Relief Association's Board of Trustees recommended the increase in service benefits. Retiring paid on-call firefighters will be raised from $5,150 per year of active service to $5,500 effective March 1, 2020.
According to Fergus Falls Fire Chief Ryan Muchow, the Relief Association's Special Fund is self-supporting. The $350 increase per year falls within a range established by state statutes.
There is no budget impact on city coffers unless the fund falls below a 100% funded amount. The fund has been maintained at 115% according to Fergus Falls Fire Department representative Luke Draxten.
In other business, the council agreed to give Joel Carlson a contract as the city’s lobbyist for 2021 and 2022. Carlson has been working with the city of Fergus Falls as a lobbying consultant for more than 18 years.
City Administrator Andrew Bremseth told the council that Carlson is cutting his normal proposed rate of pay from $43,000 to $21,500 for 2021 due to the economic uncertainty surrounding Minnesota's budget decisions. Under the new contract, he will receive his normal $43,000 rate in 2022.
"He has done a remarkable job for us," said Bremseth.
Bremseth's support for Carlson was echoed by other council members including Tom Rufer.
"I just think we've got a really good deal with Joel," Rufer said.
The council opted to give the Airport Advisory Board an extra two weeks to consider Alexandria Aviation as the new airport manager and fixed-base operator. The Alexandria corporation received the highest score out of four qualified applicants for the contract in a request for proposal by aviation consultant Landrum and Brown.
An agreement with Alexandria Aviation would require the city meet an annual fee of $70,000, an increase of $15,000 over the $55,000 which Curt Machela of the Fergus Falls Flight Center received.
Bremseth informed the council that Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) would like to amend their existing $50,000 professional services contract with the city.
"Essentially what Greater Fergus Falls is asking of the city is to do away with this contract and then the city would contribute the maximum allowed under the state statute of $50,000 as just a contribution for the efforts that Greater Fergus Falls is undertaking," Bremseth said.
Mayor Ben Schierer suggested a discussion between at least two members of the city council with the GFF board as a good way of proceeding.
"I don't think they are opposed to a professional services agreement but it’s not in line with what other communities are doing," Schierer said.
Rufer suggested council members Krista Hagberg and Karoline Gustafson as the council's representatives in that discussion.
Councilmember Anthony Hicks said he wanted to see the $50,000 professional services agreement the city has with GFF remain in place. Hicks acknowledged the important contributions of the GFF but suggested the group look outside the city limits for the additional funding they seek.
"My suggestion to Greater Fergus Falls was to go to the county to see if the county would give them the additional $50,000 funding that they are looking for," Hicks said. "They have authority greater than Fergus Falls, a 10-mile radius outside of Fergus Falls, so I think they should look to the county."
Schierer proclaimed Feb. 11 as Giving Hearts Day in Fergus Falls.
Wayne Hurley presented a Bicycling Friendly Business Award to the city.
Among the consent agenda items approved were:
A motion directing city attorney Rolf Nycklemoe to draft an ordinance amending the allowed light industrial uses in B-5 and B-6 zones.
A resolution authorizing Fergus Falls Public Library director Gail Hedstrom to submit a National Endowment for the Arts Big Reads grant request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.