The Fergus Falls City Council approved resolutions adopting the levy, budget and refuse rates for 2021 Monday at City Hall.
City finance director Bill Sonmor led the presentation of the 2021 budget and levy outlining the steps that began in May.
The city budget must be certified and presented to Otter Tail County in December.
One feature of the 2021 budget that Sonmor and other members of the tax committee were especially proud of was a zero percent change in the proposed tax levy. With many city residents wrestling with financial challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, it was considered essential that the 2020 tax levy of $6,604,784 remain the same in 2021.
"We've basically done a good job to come in at zero," Council and tax committee member Anthony Hicks told the council.
The next step in the property tax levy process according to Sonmor is to divide the tax levy by the tax capacity value to determine the tax rate. Finally, the tax rate is multiplied by individual tax capacity to determine what the property taxes will be.
Proposed city revenues for 2021 are $41,339,462, while expenditures are expected to be $39,811,502.
The tax capacity rate in 2021 will see a 5.15 % decrease.
A pie graphic engineered by the finance department pointed out that 46% of the 2021 revenues are expected to come from charges and sales. Property taxes account for 16% of the revenue.
The city council passed a resolution awarding a bid of $171,416.08 to Ferguson Asphalt Paving for the resurfacing of North Concord Street from East Mt. Faith to South Peck Street.
The first reading of Ordinance 9, Eighth Series amending the zoning map from R-2 to I-2 for a parcel located at 507 South Sheridan Street took place. Making the request was G&S Holdings.
The board also favored resolutions approving the modifications of Development District No. 4 as recommended by the Planning Commission.
A leap of faith in the Downtown Riverfront Improvement Project was taken by the council with the passage of resolutions supporting the Kern Bridge and agreeing to maintain the facility.
Fergus Falls has been notified it is one of three finalists for consideration. If successful in competition with Mankato and Watonwan County, the historic pedestrian bridge would span the Otter Tail River in downtown Fergus Falls. A large part of the cost for putting the bridge in place ($3.6 million) would be met by federal funds. The annual cost of maintaining the bridge is estimated at $20,000. City engineer Brian Yavarow said city staff is in the process of refining that estimate.
The Veden Trust has committed $700,000 if the city is successful. City administrator Andrew Bremseth said such a sum would ensure no local funding is required for the project.
City Councilman Tom Rufer expressed the belief that the bridge is "definitely our future."
Among the resolutions approved in the consent agenda were:
Resolution approving budget adjustments.
Resolution waiving the monetary limits on municipal tort liability as established by Minnesota Statutes, Section 466.04.
Resolution designating election polling places for 2021.
Motion directing the city attorney to draft an ordinance amending the zoning map from R-2 to I-2 for the parcel located at 507 S. Sheridan Street as requested by G & S Holdings LLC.
Resolution approving a Conditional Use Permit in an R-2 zone to split the duplexes located at 1829 and 1831 S. Cascade Street into individual dwellings with conditions as recommended by the Planning Commission.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.