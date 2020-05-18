The Fergus Falls City Council addressed three main topics during Monday’s meeting including a resolution urging Gov. Tim Walz to allow businesses to reopen.
Although it was the last ordinance or resolution that the council looked at, the resolution to urge the governor to open local businesses seemed to be on everyone’s mind. Fergus Falls Mayor Ben Schierer read the proclamation to the council that stated the group’s suggestion to the governor to open small businesses with proper safety precautions toward COVID-19.
Councilman Jim Fish also brought up a group that was not addressed in the resolution. “I think we are missing one group when we do that and it is the churches. There are a lot of people wanting to go back to church. It has been a long time since they have been there and I have had several people ask me if I would bring that up tonight,” Fish said.
Schierer stated that both he and Fergus Falls Chief of Public Safety Kyle Bergren spoke with over 20 members of local clergy on Thursday, May 14, about what it would look like to reopen churches and the possible safety measures they could take. “I think there is a good dialogue there,” Schierer said.
Councilwoman Karoline Gustafson mentioned that several people she had talked with wondered what the proclamation meant for the city.
Schierer explained that the proclamation is asking the governor to allow local communities to have some input into the decisions based on the conditions in those communities. “We do not have the jurisdiction to allow local businesses to open outside of the rules that the state puts forward, but what we can do is advocate that they work with us to make conditions favorable to our businesses in our community,” Schierer added.
Councilman Hicks chimed in requesting that there be additional language to urge the state to distribute the funds that are being provided by the federal government in a “fair and equitable manner.” Hicks mentioned that the state was given federal dollars, but it is being held up at the Capitol while they figure out what share goes to the metro area. “I think we need to put some language there to say you are sitting on our money. We desperately need it, so distribute it,” Hicks said.
City Administrator Andrew Bremseth agreed with Hicks, but stated that there is a dispute of who is actually in charge of the distribution of those funds — the Legislature or the governor. “The Senate passed a bill which distribute those CARES funds, the House failed to do so before they adjourned,” Bremseth said. According to Bremseth, the dispute is whether the governor can dictate where the funds go or if it is an issue that will have to be decided at a June special session. The administrator agreed that it would be good to put into the proclamation if the governor does make the decision. “I agree that they need to get that money to work in our local communities,” Bremseth added.
The resolution passed unanimously.
Councilman Scott Quamme also asked the question about whether the city’s parks were open or not. Bremseth mentioned that he was going to address this issue at the end of the meeting, but because it was brought up he dove into it. Bremseth stated that the city’s parks were never closed but they did post signs that discouraged the use of them during the stay-at-home order. “We thought that folks in the community were capable of making their own decisions and capable of deciding what was best for them,” Bremseth said. He did mention that despite this, the city does not sanitize the playground or picnic tables.
They are currently working on a sanitization plan to open up public restrooms June 1. This date was decided upon as it is when the city’s seasonal staff will be beginning. Bremseth did mention that city campgrounds do fall under the governor’s order and are not currently open.
Quamme mentioned that there was some confusion on parks as the Fergus Falls School District has closed their’s. “They went a step further because they did not have the staff to sanitize them. We were in contact with the school when they made that decision and we felt that we were better off allowing folks to make their decisions and giving them the ability to decide what is best,” Bremseth said.
Bicycle and pedestrian master plan
Another topic discussed saw the council looked at authorizing a contract with Community Design Group for a bicycle and pedestrian master plan.
Development and planning specialist Ryan Miller presented the resolution to the council to allow the contract with the design group. Miller stated that the council was presented in January a request to seek quotes for the master plan and later in February, the bicycle and pedestrian community met to discuss plans and come up with a short list of candidates and then sought bids from those candidates in March. They received seven quotes with Community Design Group came out with the winning bid that would not exceed $19,830, which was just under the $20,000 budget.
“I just don’t think this right now is essential,” Councilman Brent Thompson said. “Basically I would like to hold off on this one right, so I will be voting against it.”
Councilman Tom Rufer countered Thompson’s argument stating the uptick in amount of community members getting outdoors.
“I think that maybe it is important. I think we are really seeing some pandemic response, people taking a new interest in outdoor activities, getting outside and being active. I do think this is important and will be a part of our long term planning,” Rufer said.
Councilman Justin Arneson clarified with Miller that the city received grants for the project. Miller stated that there were two grants that would equal $12,415, and a $7,415 local match. The funds were allocated for the 2019 planning and zoning budget, but were carried over to 2020.
City finance director Bill Sonmor confirmed that the city did budget for the match in 2019 and carried it forward. It would be at the council’s discretion if they choose to use the funds for the project.
Although support seemed to be in favor of the resolution, Hicks expressed his concern toward another study. “It’s another plan, it’s another study. We’ve got enough studies and plans that we haven’t acted on fully as it is, so in the same vein, I appreciate that we have grants but what are we going to do with the report once we get it. It means we are going to spend more money and I don’t think that it is a just thing at this point,” Hicks commented.
The resolution passed with Hicks and Thompson voting no.
Tax abatement hearing
Earlier in the meeting, a public tax rebate hearing for the properties on 1821, 1823, 1825 and 1825 Cascade Street South.
Community development manager Klara Beck stated that they were duplexes that were being built by Prairie View Development and were tabled at last meeting. It was suggested that the council approve the tax rebate.
Although no public comments were offered, council members Hicks and Thompson both commented on the matter after the hearing was closed.
“I would ask that inlight of everything that has happened this year and the pressure that is going to be on the city’s budget, we can cut costs to manage budget but also we can increase revenue. One thing that I would ask staff is to come back and tell us an update on how many permits have been issued and what the program is costing us so far, with the view that at the end of this year, we abate the program until we know the financial impacts of COVID-19 on the city,” Hicks said.
Thompson agreed with Hicks’ statements about the situation, despite supporting the program and wanting people to build in Fergus Falls. “I don’t want to cancel the program, but I do want to, as of the end of the year, put a hiatus on it and maybe bring it back at a later date once we know the financial situations are going to be.” Thompson also mentioned that he expects less local government aid (LGA) due to the pandemic and could see this hitting the city’s budget.
The resolution failed with Fish and Quamme both voting yes.
After consultation from city attorney Rolf Nycklemoe about the program, Thompson offered a motion to suspend the program with Hicks seconding. The motion would carry with Rufer and Quamme voting against the motion.
In business, the mayor and City Council proclaimed that the week of May 17-23 as Public Works Week in the city. The council also acknowledged the retirements of several city staff including Sgt. Michael Kusnierek (25 years), Kay Love-Miletto (14 years) and Kevin Nehk (33 years). The council also introduced Ordinance 3, Eighth Series, amending City Code Chapter 154.021, interim use permits, approved a consideration for a private acquisition of .5 acre to an acre of city property near Southview Drive and approved the presentation of claims of $1,000,083.01
The council adjourned the meeting to enter a closed session.
Consent items
Motion approving May 4, 2020 City Council meeting minutes.
Motion approving licenses.
Resolution lump sum payments for eligible employees into their post employment health care savings plan.
Resolution to accept project plans and specifications and authorizing the advertisement of bids for the College Way street improvement project from Tower Road to Lincoln Avenue.
Resolution accepting the project plans and specifications and authorizing the advertisement of bids for the Burlington Avenue street improvement project.
Motion directing the city attorney to draft an ordinance allowing a cement mixing facility as an interim temporary use in an R-A and all Industrial districts.
Motion directing the Planning Commission to conduct a public hearing and make a recommendation to the council on Ordinance 3.
Motion authorizing A Place to Belong to use additional city parking spaces at the lot located at Court Street and Cavour Avenue for a gardening project.
