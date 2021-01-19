The Fergus Falls City Council approved a resolution Tuesday to support the authority to impose a local sales tax to fund specific capital improvements.
The improvements are designed to provide regional benefit, establish the duration of the tax and revenue to be raised by the tax and authorize the city to issue bonds supported by the sales tax revenue.
The specific improvements would be an aquatics center, a trails project, including segments of the Glacial Edge Trail and improvements at DeLagoon Park including the campground, soccer and softball fields.
The Minnesota Legislature must must first approve the sales tax. If approved, it would go before local voters in November 2022.
“This is trying to get the legislative hurdle out of the way,” City Administrator Andrew Bremseth said.
The city hoped to get approval for the tax from the state Legislature in 2020 but their bid was derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bremseth said the local sales tax would be extended but not increased. The sales tax is currently 7.875%
“This would not increase the sales tax, we would retire the library bond first,” Bremseth said.
The City Council also passed a resolution accepting a donation of $7,969 for a dog park. The city plans to build the park this spring.
Old business saw the council updated on the Regional Treatment Center Master Plan. The master plan task force looked into the residential healing market for post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and brain trauma but did not feel it was a viable option for the city-owned property. They were much more enthusiastic about the possibilities for housing at the RTC for mixed-income residents, seniors and veterans.
The City Council approved a resolution supporting an updated agreement with Ferber Park and the maintenance of a bike trail there for up to 20 years. The council also supported a resolution for an updated grant proposal for prairie restoration. Two water tower sites in Fergus Falls have been selected for the work.
The council passed a resolution acknowledging the retirement and 18 years of service to the city by Ken Wolenetz.
Consent agenda items approved by the council included:
• A resolution authorizing the fire department to apply for the fiscal year 2020 AFG for a new self contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) station compressor and a station and mobile fill station.
• A resolution initiating PI 5278, 5319, 7202, 7203, 8205 and 8218 and combining them into CP 5955, the Whitford/Bancroft area street and utility improvement project; ordering a preliminary engineering report and accepting a professional services report.
• A resolution initiating PI 8184-1,775 L.F. of a 20-inch water main extension on the 1200-1500 blocks, Douglas Avenue West to complete a loop of the city’s water system.
• A resolution approving the city’s pay equity report.
