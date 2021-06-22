The final cost hearing was held Monday at the regular session of the Fergus Falls City Council for a combined street and utility improvement project to take place this year. The project encompasses Bancroft Avenue, from Cascade to Whitford streets, and Whitford Street from Alcott to Channing avenues. The project will include the reconstruction of the sanitary sewer, water main, storm sewer, sewer and water services, and the bituminous surface of the street.
The estimated assessment costs for the project per property owner will be $89.24 per linear footage.The due date of the first of the assessment payment would be Aug. 1. The assessment term will be a period of 15 years, with a set interest rate of 4%. The total funding cost for the project will be $646,572.81 and the street will be rated for up to a 5 ton weight maximum rating.
City engineer Brian Yavarow said that individual notices had already been sent out to all property owners involved and stressed that residents would not be assessed for anything other than the bituminous surface of the streets.
Local resident Jake Krohn, who owns property in the area where the work will take place, told the council during the public comment section that the street he lives on serves less than 10 houses.
“So I’m facing a bill for about $9,000 for my share of this project, I guess I question that, because as far as I understand, special assessments are legal in that because you can be assessed, because you derive some benefit from the project in question. Right now I kind of question what benefit I will receive from this project.”
Krohn went on to say that his property has no access to Bancroft from his garage and driveway and primarily uses his alley to access his property, and his sanitary sewer doesn’t go in that direction either.
Despite opposition from Krohn, the council ultimately approved the final cost and the assessments. In a separate resolution, the contractor with the winning bid for the project was also approved, and named as C & L Excavating Inc. of St. Joseph.
In other council business, a resolution was approved for a 10 year lease for the Fergus Falls School District, ISD 544, to have priority use, but not exclusive use of Field 5 during the Minnesota State High School League season.
