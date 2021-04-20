Monday night’s regular session of the Fergus Falls City Council saw two resolutions designating the Victor Lundeen building and the Northern Pacific Depot in downtown Fergus Falls as local historic landmarks. Both resolutions passed with a unanimous roll call vote of all council members.
Both buildings have a long history in the city, with the Victor Lundeen building being built from 1919-20.The builder on the project was John Laurentsen, who also designed the River Inn. The early company began as a shop printing letterheads, envelopes, announcements and menus, and eventually included books. In conjunction with the print shop, a book shop was operated onsite by Victor’s sister Hilma.
According to the Otter Tail County Historical Society, the 1920 Northern Pacific Depot is a significant local historical structure. The first passenger station was constructed in 1883 on the same location as the present Northern Pacific Depot. It was destroyed by fire sometime between 1890 and 1896. Two subsequent stations also burned down. The fourth Northern Pacific passenger depot and freight station was constructed in 1920 after the previous depot was destroyed in the June 22, 1919 Fergus Falls cyclone. The Northern Pacific stopped passenger and mail service routes on May 2, 1959. Freight traffic continued until 1981 when the line from Fergus Falls to Battle Lake was closed. The line that extends west from Fergus Falls is still operational. The Northern Pacific became the Burlington Northern Railway in 1970. The depot handled freight until permanently closing in 1984.
In other items discussed, the council approved a resolution supporting a local business that is applying for the Minnesota Job Creation Fund Program, in a possible expansion at Vector Windows.
According to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED), the Minnesota Job Creation Fund Program is a pay-for-performance program that provides financial benefits of up to a million dollars to a business after job creation and capital investment thresholds have been met. Once a business is approved, it receives an Award Letter from DEED noting the projected award benefit which is based on the best case scenario as defined in the application. Vector Windows is applying for this to work on expanding their current footprint and adding the capacity for 10-35 additional new jobs.
