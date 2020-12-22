The Fergus Falls City Council paved the way for a River's Edge Development project on the corner of East Lincoln and North Cascade with two public hearings Monday evening in their final meeting of 2020.
With Baker Tilly Municipal Advisors consultant Tom Denaway leading a lengthy and thorough examination of the financial costs and benefits for River's Edge and the city of Fergus Falls, the first public hearing led to a resolution approving the modification to the development program for District 4 and established District 4-13.
The second hearing introduced an intermediary refunding program for the River’s Edge Development related to a $200,000 loan and business subsidy agreement.
Phase 1 of the ambitious mixed-use building plan is expected to provide downtown Fergus Falls with 7,500 square feet of commercial/retail space and 33 apartments by 2022. Construction of the Phase 1 structure will begin in 2021.
Phase 2 will require the developer to initiate demolition of the existing Shopko retail building by July 1, 2024, and start construction of a second building on that site by Oct. 1, 2024. Substantial completion will have to be realized by Dec. 21, 2025. The second phase will add 4,700 square feet of commercial/retail space and 36 apartments.
River's Edge provided a total cost estimate of $12,068,000 for the construction of both phases of development. The total estimated post-development market value of the completed project is $7,347,700. The first receipt of tax revenue is expected to be realized for taxes payable in 2023,
The TIF plan budget is based on a maximum 26-year duration.
River's Edge will only be eligible for TIF reimbursement of costs associated with demolitions which is expected to come to $1,201,621.
Council members Tom Rufer, Scott Kvamme and Brent Thompson all voiced their support of the project along with Greater Fergus Falls executive director Annie Deckert and Fergus Falls residents Mark Leighton and Andrew Yaggie.
"This project is going to have a tremendous impact on our business community," Deckert said.
Thompson echoed Deckert's enthusiasm for the project saying that he has heard of several out-of-town businesses showing interest in moving to Fergus Falls.
Rufer pointed out that without TIF the project would not be able to fly and the benefits to the community are great.
Kvamme, who cast the only opposing vote when the project was first brought to the council, came out in favor of it Monday night and explained why he was initially opposed.
"It was not a vote to say I was against this project because I am not but I believe that it is a step in the right direction for this city and I support the overall project but what was happening at that time was there was a sense that people just didn't see this thing coming. There hadn't been a lot of oversight as to how the decisions were made," Kvamme said. "There were some uncomfortable concerns with how this first got rolling."
The council also passed a resolution acknowledging the retirement and 35 years of service of Harold Thorson, who served the city as both a light and heavy equipment operator and a refuse truck driver.
Council approval was granted to Ordinance 9 which amends the zoning map from R-2 to I-2 for a parcel located at 507 South Sheridan Street as requested by G&S Holdings.
The council also approved a conditional use permit to allow auto vehicle sales at 507 South Sheridan, also requested by G&S Holdings.
The city council also heard updates on the Downtown Riverfront Project from city finance director Bill Sonmor and the Housing and Redevelopment programs and grants from HRA director Mikel Olson.
The next city council meeting is slated for Jan. 4 at 5:30 p.m.
Among those items approved in the consent agenda were:
A motion directing staff to bring recommendations for updating the city's solar ordinance.
A resolution accepting Moore Engineering's Professional Services agreement in the amount of $7,500 for the water treatment plant's EPA risk assessment and emergency response plan.
A resolution certifying the charge and penalty for services provided by 504 West Linden Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.