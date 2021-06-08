NP Park in Fergus Falls may soon see a bunch of new playground equipment thanks to the Noon Kiwanis club. A thorough and detailed presentation was given by Sarah Duffy and Tami Vigessa giving the Fergus Falls City Council an update of where they are at in the fundraising and planning process.
Duffy said the playground equipment would be handicap accessible, as well as providing new learning options for children, and even older children, too. Landscape Structures from Delano is the tentative supplier of the new equipment. The group said the total price tag for everything included would be $500,000. So far they have currently raised approximately $50,000 from private donations and we're asking the city to pledge $200,000.
“There are numerous grants available out there, but we keep running into a situation where they want to know what the city is going to do, since the equipment would be installed in a city park, and I think once we have a commitment from the council, it will be a lot easier to get the rest of the money,”said Duffy.
Council member Scott Kwamme asked if the group had a timeline. Duffy replied that as soon as funding starts coming in they can better estimate a timeline, but added that it wouldn’t take long once the financial end is taken care of.
In other matters, the council welcomed new city planner Karin Flom. Flom addressed the council and offered a brief synopsis of her experience. Flom last worked for the city of Fargo as the assistant planner from Jun 2019 - May 2021. She graduated with a master’s degree from University of Maryland College Park, and also previously worked as a community fellow for the
Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development.
Flom said she was excited to have the opportunity to work in Fergus Falls, and looked forward to the challenges the job will bring.
