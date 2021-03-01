The Fergus Falls City Council kept the wheels turning Monday on the Hoot Lake Solar Farm and pulled the trigger on the first phase of the Downtown Riverfront project.
Questions and opinions were once again offered by several members of the public regarding the Hoot Lake project, a solar farm being proposed by Otter Tail Power on the east side of Fergus Falls. If approved, the project may employ some 150,000 solar panels to generate 49.9 megawatts of power.
To move the Hoot Lake project along, city staff and the Fergus Falls Planning Commission asked the city council to approve Ordinance 11, amending city code chapter 154.135 through 154.138 relating to solar energy systems.
The aesthetics of having a 355-acre array of solar panels between the Otter Tail River and State Highway 210 East has been a concern of many, including Katie Tysdal, who voiced concerns about some segments of the farm crowding residences in the area.
“I think the city’s ordinance is still kind of on the lighter side of what I would like to see,” Tysdal said.
Mayor Ben Schierer made sure those in attendance knew the door was still open to make corrections and additions to the ordinance before the council votes at their March 15 meeting.
The council then passed a resolution accepting the Hoot Lake solar findings of fact and record of decision for a negative declaration. The declaration negates the need for an environmental statement. Otter Tail Power can now apply for the necessary permits.
City engineer Brian Yavarow saw his recommendation for a resolution to proceed with Public Improvement 9768 - Phase 1 of the Downtown Riverfront project given approval. It permits city staff to proceed with ordering plans and specifications and authorizing the advertisement of bids for the $2.55 million job.
Yavarow also gained approval for a resolution allowing a shoreline variance extension of two years for downtown riverfront improvements.
City administrator Andrew Bremseth asked for an amendment to support the authority to impose a local sales tax to fund specific capital improvements. By dropping the $2.5 million trails project Bremseth said the city put itself in a better position to obtain permission from the State Legislature for the local sales tax. The city will be requesting permission from the 2021 legislature for a $17.7 million capital improvements plan.
The city council passed the resolution.
Schierer and Bremseth were authorized by a resolution of the city council to execute a one-year space lease with Fergus Falls LLC for the Bigwood Event Center.
An update was provided for council members on the question of picking a qualified candidate to manage the Fergus Falls Municipal Airport. Councilmember Justin Arneson proposed forming a subcommittee including Yavarow, Mike Hartwell, Krista Hagberg, two Airport Advisory Committee members and himself. The motion carried.
Among the consent agenda items approved were:
A resolution adopting an amended data request policy and request form.
A resolution of support for Otter Tail County to submit a grant request for the Organics Pilot Program.
