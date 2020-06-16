A resolution honoring one of the first African-American settlers in Fergus Falls was passed Monday by the Fergus Falls City Council.
The resolution directs city staff to designate East Summit Avenue as Honeycutt Memorial Drive.
Prince Honeycutt, a Fergus Falls businessman, baseball pioneer, fireman and local celebrity, lived in a house at 612 E. Summit according to the Otter Tail Historical Society. Honeycutt was born into slavery but let his Tennessee home when the Civil War began in the hope of joining the Union Army as a drummer boy. He served with the Union Army as a mess boy.
After the war ended Honeycutt moved to Fergus Falls in 1872 with his employer, James Compton. One year later he helped to found the first baseball team in Fergus Falls. During his years in Fergus Falls, he married, became a father, opened a barbershop and ran for mayor.
He died in 1924 at the age of 72.
In other action, the board awarded a bid for the College Way street improvement project from Tower Road to Lincoln Avenue to Ferguson Asphalt Paving Inc. in the amount of $196,986.46.
The board also passed a resolution approving and consenting to issuance of a $450,000 General Obligation Taxable Bond by the Fergus Falls Port Authority for work at the former Mid-Am Dairy site.
A letter of support for D.W. Jones Inc. to Minnesota Housing for their 2021 housing tax credit program to rehab the Cascade Apartments was authorized by resolution.
The council also approved a resolution extending business loan deferrals for one month and removing accrued interest payments for seven Fergus Falls businesses.
Development and Planning specialist Ryan Miller presented an update on the Regional Treatment Master Plan. A 2020 Work Plan for the Human Rights Commission was also presented.
City Engineer Brian Yavarow recommended initiating the North Concord Street Improvement Project and accepting Moore Engineering’s professional services proposal for design to the tune of $22,500.
City Administrator Andrew Bremseth gave an update on the Downtown Riverfront Project. Bremseth pointed out that with the economic uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and the unpredictability of bonding by the state legislature, some reductions in the scope of the project might be prudent.
Revisions to the East Block Project included removal of the amphitheater, an elevated walk to Mill Street, the historic Kern Bridge, an enhanced splash pad and a restroom. City staff felt garage doors and three seasons heating elements related to the market structure should be bid as alternatives - meaning they could be included if the pricing proves favorable.
Six consent items approved by the council included:
A resolution approving an amended encroachment agreement with Don Williams (Midwest Insurance).
A resolution approving a contract with Exceptional Outdoor Services for the conversion of Delagoon Field No. 5 from a general softball field to a regulation high school softball field.
A resolution setting the final cost assessment hearing for CP 5956, the 2020 Burlington Avenue street and utility improvement project, for July 6, 2020 and accepting Moore Engineering’s professional services agreement for construction administration, staking and resident project representative services in the estimated amount of $68,420.
A resolution approving a variance extension for a detached garage at 228 Adolphus Avenue West.
A resolution authorizing the mayor and city administrator to execute the appropriate documents related to an Economic Development Loan to Zachmann Properties, LLC in the amount of $50,000.
A resolution approving the use and construction of an archery range at Delagoon Park.
