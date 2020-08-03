The Fergus Falls City Council passed resolutions Monday on tax rebates for four properties in Fergus Falls.
Two of the rebates, at 1829 and 1831 Cascade Street South, were requested by Prairie View Development, while separate requests for the $5,000 city rebates came from Julie Hoefs at 2036 Tower View and Brad and Paula Christenson at 102 Laura Lane.
Councilman Anthony Hicks, who was not in favor of the four approved rebates, asked if staff could provide an update on how many housing rebates were on file with the city.
“How many of these houses are actually starting to be built?” Hicks asked. “We're kind of handing these things out like there is no tomorrow. You don't have to actually build a house until 2022 and we're looking at a $4 billion dollar deficit at the state level which is going to impact LGA payments probably even this year and certainly next year.”
Hicks pointed out that the goal of the program is to stimulate building.
Other resolutions passed included the approval of a variance for an accessory structure on property owned by Michael and Ciara Walls at 1002 E. Summit Ave. and one for Brian and Lori Draxten at 1914 Pine Circle.
The council passed a resolution approving a conditional use permit for an animal grooming establishment in an I-2 zone. Requesting the permit was Jon Opatz and Chelsa and Andrew Anderson.
The council came up with a resolution introducing the sale of the city-owned Shopko parking lot at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Cascade Street. Mayor Ben Schierer and City Administrator Andrew Bremseth were authorized to execute a purchase agreement with River's Edge Investments LLC for the sale of the lot at a price of $328,000. Action can take place on Aug. 17. The actual closing date is expected to be March 1, 2021.
Fergus Falls finance director Bill Sonmor presented the council with an informational update on a bond refinancing opportunity proposed by Doug Green of Financial Advisor Baker Tilly which could mean $543,000 to the city.
Green feels there is potential to refund outstanding bond issues for interest cost savings because the interest rate environment for highly rated general obligations bonds is at historically low levels.
The tentative schedule is for the city council to authorize the bond sale at the Sept. 8 council meeting and sell the bonds in late September. If the bond issue is closed by late October the outstanding bonds could be paid off Dec. 1.
Among the consent agenda items given approval were:
A resolution stating notice of intent for annexation and setting a public hearing for September 21, 2020 as requested by Bruce and Stefanie Gerhardson.
A resolution authorizing the Fergus Falls HRA to levy a tax of 0.0185% for the estimated taxable market value within the city in 2021.
A resolution continuing the billing of flat rates for all utilities when a property owner requests water is disconnected.
A resolution accepting the project plans and specifications and authorize the advertising of bids for PI 6072, the Pebble Lake public access improvement project.
A resolution authorizing the solicitation of quotes for PI 9769, the Court Street parking lot.
A resolution authorizing the city attorney Rolf Nycklemoe and the city engineer Brian Yavarow to execute a land lease agreement for the Fergus Falls Rifle and Pistol Club.
