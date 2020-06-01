The Fergus Falls City Council kicked off the month of June by voting to reinstate the tax abatement program and approving tax rebates for four duplexes being built on South Cascade Street by Prairie View Development.
At their May 18 meeting, a majority of the City Council decided to terminate the tax abatement program. A resolution to reinstate the it was introduced by Councilman Justin Arneson, who previously voted to drop the program
“We supported the county’s initiative in the fall of ’19 which led developers down the path of planning on that and the decisions that were made a couple weeks ago affected their time, resources and money,” Arneson said. “I am in favor of supporting and holding up our end of the bargain for the commitments we made for supporting that plan.”
Councilman Jim Fish seconded the resolution saying: “I was against us doing that in the first place and I am still against it. I have had a couple three calls from individuals that wonder why we did it. You put it out there for them and then all of a sudden you take it back, it doesn’t sit well with them and it doesn’t sit well with me. You don’t put something out there and then all of a sudden halfway through say ‘no, we’re not going to do that.’”
Councilman Tom Rufer said he thought the abatement investment would pay the city back “many times over.”
Councilman Anthony Hicks said he was not in favor of the program because it is not “means tested.”
“We talk about affordable housing but I think a program should be directed more toward helping that affordable house,” Hicks said.
A resolution was approved awarding a bid to Champion Coatings for the water reservoir project for $448,200. Another resolution accepted a quote of $79,421.26 for the seal coat project by ASTECH.
The city council accepted the resignation and retirement of Ed Shea from the Fergus Falls Fire Department after 15 years of service. Shea has held numerous roles in the department including firefighter, assistant driver/operator and driver/operator.
A resolution authorizing a request for proposals for the sale of a property at 320 West Vasa Avenue was proposed and accepted.
The council approved a resolution to provide support for the permanent supportive housing project near the Housing and Redevelopment Authority office on North Friberg Avenue.
Among the consent agenda items approved were:
A resolution accepting a $5,000 donation from Service Food Market for the scoreboard as part of the DeLagoon Field No. 5 conversion; to direct the deposit to the general fund and approve related budget adjustments.
A resolution accepting the 2020 CARES Act Agreement (3-27-0031-015-2020) for the Fergus Falls Municipal Airport and authorizing the city engineer and city attorney to execute the documentation.
A resolution approving a variance for Sundance: Frontier Ventures as recommended by the Planning Commission.
A resolution approving a preliminary plat for Sundance: Frontier Ventures as recommended by the Planning Commission.
A motion directing the city attorney to draft an ordinance rezoning property from B-2 to I-2 for G & S Holdings/Vaughn Properties as recommended by the Planning Commission.
A resolution approving a conditional use permit for an electronic sign to be located at 1220 N. Union Ave., (Dairyland) as recommended by the Planning Commission.
A resolution authorizing an agreement with the city and Partnership 4 Health to accept grant funds for the bicycle and pedestrian master plan.
