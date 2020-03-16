Local city officials, law enforcement and healthcare providers are letting the community of Fergus Falls know they have been working toward a plan and preparing for the COVID-19 pandemics.
The release states:
We as the City of Fergus Falls want to assure our citizens that the city has been
planning and preparing for the COVID-19 pandemic by communicating with community healthcare providers and public safety partners to ensure the wellbeing of all.
The Chief of Public Safety, Kile Bergren, will be working with county, state and local healthcare professionals to coordinate the community public health response.
City Administrator Andrew Bremseth and his staff have developed a comprehensive plan to ensure the continued operation of essential city services.
The city has established a community outreach initiative to provide answers to
questions about City operations and to provide connections to resources for those in need. Human Resources Director Mike Hartwell and Community Development Manager Klara Beck are leading the initiative and can be reached at 218-332-5200 or at info@ci.fergus-falls.mn.us .
Lake Region Healthcare is the primary health care provider for our community, and they have been working hard to ensure they have the ability to care for the public during this pandemic. If you feel you have symptoms similar to COVID-19, please call their clinic or emergency department before going in. They can be reached at 218-739-2221 or 218-736-8000. In the case of an emergency, always call 911.
This situation is constantly changing and we want to be sure that the public is getting the most accurate, credible and up-to-date information available. We urge the public to go to the Minnesota Department of Health’s website for updates on the number of cases within Minnesota and the counties currently affected. This website also has excellent information on planning and preparing your families and homes for COVID-19, symptoms you may see, precautions and preventative measures you can take, community mitigation plans, and what to do if you are sick.
The Minnesota Department of Health has public hotlines available from 7 a.m. - 7p.m., 7days a week:
Health Questions: 651-201-3920.
School and Childcare Questions: 651-297-1304
