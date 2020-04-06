The Fergus Falls City Council gave city staff a green light Monday night to submit a letter of intent toward the purchase of a historic bridge.
The Yaeger Bridge, also known as the Kern Bridge, is located in Blue Earth County at the present time. First constructed in 1873, it is currently available for relocation.
City administrator Andrew Bremseth, who had earlier recommended the city consider the scope of the proposed $5.3 million Downtown Riverfront Project, told the council that federal funds are available to cover 80% of the bridge’s construction and engineering costs of $3,620,000.
The bridge would span the Otter Tail River between the City Hall grounds on the Washington Avenue side of the river and the proposed amphitheater area on the north side.
Councilman Tom Rufer spoke out strongly in favor of adding the 16-foot wide bowstring bridge to the Downtown Riverfront Project.
“I think it’s great and it blends right into what we want to do,” Rufer said before offering a motion to submit the letter of intent.
The council was informed the purchase of the bridge is not expected to be settled until December.
The council learned from Bremseth that while estimates on the Downtown Riverfront Project have increased considerably, Mayor Ben Schierer and city staff recommend the project budget request of $5.3 million, already submitted to the state Legislature, remain in place.
“We want to stay true to our request,” Bremseth said.
Bremseth also told council members that if the bonding bill does not move forward in the Legislature, the downtown project will remain on hold.
The council held three public hearings and gave approval to resolutions on all three. The first was a Housing and Redevelopment Authority hearing involving $11.3 million for the River Bend Bend Apartments in Fergus Falls and a $2.1 package for an apartment complex in New York Mills. The second approved a tax rebate for 1110 West Douglas Avenue. The third was for 2019 sidewalk/driveway improvement projects at sites throughout the city.
The council also approved resolutions acknowledging the retirement of Allen Haiby and Tom Velde for their years of service to the community. Haiby held a variety of positions including a stint as an animal control officer. He retired after 23 years. Velde served with the Fergus Falls Police Department for 20 years.
The council approved a resolution authorizing an five-year lease agreement with the Fergus Falls BMX group to operate a new track at DeLagoon Park. The move was prompted by a need for the bike racing group to vacate their current track near the I-94 Speedway due to the speedway’s increased need for camping space. Another milestone was reached with a resolution authorizing a 1.3 acre dog park on East Channing Avenue. A resolution also passed approving an updated street lighting agreement between the city and Otter Tail Power.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.