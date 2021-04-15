The Fergus Falls City Council committee of the whole meeting on Wednesday brought discussion about two larger items to the forefront.
An update was presented on the Fergus Falls Bicycle/Pedestrian master plan. Started back in June of 2020, the city engaged the firm Community Design Group from St.Paul to complete the Bicycle and Pedestrian master plan.
Antonio Rosell, of Community Design Group, P.E., AICP, presented information during the meeting about the process, with a recap on what had transpired already. Rosell reported that a citizen working group had been providing input, as well as a number of staff and a city council representative have been meeting monthly to work on the plan.
Rosell also stated that community participation in the proposed plan has been really good so far with over 340 participants in a survey, via social media that was conducted, 150 comments were received through Wikimaps, along with over 1,000 visitors to the project website, and finally two facilitated online workshops that have been conducted.
Rosell added, “The next steps for the master plan is a review of the documents so far with the project steering committee. Once that is approved within the committee, the plan will eventually be published for the public to review and make comments.”
So far the city has paid the firm $19,830.00 for their work.
The other big item of discussion included the Fergus Falls Municipal Airport Entitlement transfer request to the Red Wing Regional Airport. Every year the city receives $150,000 of FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) entitlement funding to be used with eligible projects on the airport property.
According to City Engineer Brian Yavarow, there are no projects planned for this year for the airport. He says the city currently has an FAA entitlement balance of $150,000. Next year the city is planning a pavement maintenance project. Since the city will not be utilizing their FAA entitlement balance at this time, the Red Wing Regional Airport is requesting a transfer of funds in the amount of $150,000 from Fergus Falls to aid in funding construction of an apron expansion project. As part of the transfer agreement, Red Wing agrees to pay back the $150,000 next year.
Yavarow says this would give Fergus Falls the necessary funding back to pursue the pavement maintenance project in federal fiscal year 2022. The item will be discussed further at next Monday’s city council meeting.
In other items covered, there was a recommendation to exempt the Fergus Falls Youth Soccer Association from field use fees at Delagoon park. As well, there was a motion to include in Monday’s city council meeting the authorization for the solicitation of quotes, and authorize staff to execute a storm water drainage easement at 1222 N. Tower Road for a planned West Tool and Design expansion.
