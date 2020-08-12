A request that Fergus Falls city staff apply for a Bicycle Friendly Business designation Wednesday was approved by the Committee of the Whole.
“We’d like to see the city of Fergus Falls apply to the League of American Bicyclists for recognition as a Bicycle Friendly Business,” Pedal Fergus Falls chapter member Wayne Hurley said in making his request. “We are already recognized as a Bicycle Friendly Community at the Silver Level which is a pretty substantial accomplishment. These are national recognitions. We are also on the League of American Bicyclists’ Top 10 List nationally for the number of Bicycle Friendly Businesses we have.”
Councilmember Tom Rufer made a motion that Hurley’s request be approved and Councilmember Jim Fish seconded the motion. The request now moves to the city council’s consent agenda on Monday evening.
Wednesday’s meeting opened with an update on state legislative action by Elizabeth Wefel, a representative of the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities.
Wefel told the committee the CGMC is calling for at least $1.5 billion as the legislature approaches its third special session of 2020. The state is currently looking at a deficit of more than $4 billion.
In her interactive video presentation to the committee, Wefel also pointed out the dangers of perfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and the expense of removing them. Minneapolis, the largest city in Minnesota, stands 18th on a national list of cities with water containing a high level of what are called “forever chemicals.” Studies of the best-known PFAS show links to kidney cancer and testicular cancer, as well as endocrine disruption in humans.
The CGMC is also concerned with child care needs in the state, but Wefel pointed out the group’s top priority “is that LGA (Local Government Aid) is paid on time and in full.”
County Solid Waste Director Chris McConn saluted Fergus Falls Public Works Director Len Taylor on being nominated to Otter Tail’s Solid Waste Master Plan Project Review Committee. McConn also updated the committee on the county’s goal of reducing landfill waste by 35% through the master plan.
Community management director Klara Beck addressed a request by Councilmember Anthony Hicks at the Aug. 3 meeting of the city council regarding an update on Fergus Falls’ Housing Tax Rebate Program.
At that meeting, Hicks asked city staff how many of the $5,000 rebates were on file with the city.
“These are the rebate numbers we have so far here in August - we have approved 14 rebates that have then had subsequent building permits pulled for them which totals about $70,000 in rebates,” Beck said.
Tonya Zierden of Our Lady of Victory School, presented a request that the city block Cavour Avenue between Vine Street and Oak Street on school days between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. beginning in September and running through May.
Zierden’s request, made in light of health concerns driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, was made so that the private school could access a lot south of the building for physical education.
“What we’d like to be able to do is utilize the grass area south of Cavour for phy ed for better spacing of our students and also so that they can remove their masks,” Zierden said.
Zierden said OLV currently has nine physical education classes each school day for its enrollment of 135 students.
In voicing his thoughts on the proposal Hicks told the council, “I think that is asking a lot of the city.”
Hicks was concerned that shutting a road down from September through May was a “long time to shut a road down.”
He pointed out that Cavour is the only through road from Union to College Way other than Lincoln Avenue and if something blocked Lincoln’s traffic it could create a problem for emergency vehicles.
All in all I don’t think it’s a good idea from a city perspective,” Hicks said.
Mayor Ben Schierer asked city staff to come up with more information on the OLV question by Monday’s city council meeting, which is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall chambers.
