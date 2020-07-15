Fergus Falls remains one of the top cities in the United States with the most bicycle friendly businesses, as determined by the League of American Bicyclists (LAB) in their newest update to the list. Overall Minnesota is ranked as the third most bicycle friendly state.
Central Lakes Cycle in Fergus Falls was also able to renew its silver designation as a Bicycle Friendly Business with the LAB.
“We like to see the fact that cycling is growing in Fergus Falls and we think that the bicycle friendly program really helps promote biking and safe biking,” says Clark Grotberg, manager at Central Lakes Cycle.
Business at bike shops nationwide has picked up as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, making safe biking in communities more important.
“This time of year we’re always busy, but with the pandemic going on it’s something that people can still do, so we have seen an increase in cyclists at this time,” Grotberg says.
To become a Bicycle Friendly Business, businesses need to have established plans and protocols for encouraging biking, providing education, as well as infrastructure in place for bikes like shared bikes, bike parking and a repair area.
Pedal Fergus Falls, a local chapter of the Bicycle Alliance of Minnesota and a bicycle and pedestrian education and advocacy group, helps local businesses become more bicycle friendly and works with the city and community to improve conditions for cyclists and pedestrians.
Beyond making things safer and more convenient for people, though, Wayne Hurley of Pedal Fergus Falls says there’s an economic component to working with businesses to get the LAB designations.
“I think the other thing, too, is economic development, where those businesses are getting recognition nationally, in addition to locally and statewide, and it’s actually elevated Fergus Falls to be in the national spotlight, being highlighted on that top-10 list that the League of American Bicyclists has. It’s another tool in that toolbox of how do we continue to enhance the economic vitality of our community,” he says.
Many state and national bike trails also go through Fergus Falls, including The Northern Tier Route from the Adventure Cycling Association.
“That’s just another resource for those folks, if they’re coming in through town and they need to stop and shop or visit a business in town, they’ve got that reference of some of these Bicycle Friendly Businesses that they could potentially visit while they’re in town,” Hurley says.
Pedal Fergus Falls has about a dozen prospective businesses they believe would be good candidates for becoming Bicycle Friendly Businesses, and are in contact with 2-3 businesses about getting set up and applying.
Currently, Fergus Falls is tied for 10th place with Nashville and Seattle, all of which have 18 Bicycle Friendly Businesses.
“I’m hoping that we can get like two or three more so that we could solidify our spot there and not be teetering right on the edge. Hopefully we’ll get a few more to apply,” Hurley says. “If businesses are interested in applying they can contact Pedal Fergus Falls, because we’re happy to help them with an application if they want to do it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.