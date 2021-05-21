A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Fergus Falls couple who will be charged with second-degree manslaughter after a 14-year-old died allegedly from a heroin overdose while the child was in their care.
Criminal complaints were filed by the Otter Tail County Attorney’s Office on Friday against Sasha Kaylynne Petersdorf, 28, and Justin Lee Nehk, the charges come after emergency crews responded to their home on March 27 to their home on the 600 block of East Summit Avenue.
According to the criminal complaint, investigators say the 14-year-old was under Petersdorf’s and Nehk’s legal guardianship. The child was treated at that time for an overdose, and taken to Lake Region Healthcare. The child was eventually airlifted to Sanford Medical Center, but died the next day.
The criminal complaint alleges that it was determined that the child died from an accidental heroin overdose.
In addition, a container on a TV stand found in the 14-year-old’s room tested positive for heroin. Police also located drug-related items in the couple’s bedroom. Petersdorf also apparently acknowledged using heroin with Nehk in their home but said they kept the drugs in a lockbox.
Heroin was also allegedly kept in a container found in the child’s room.
Nehk told investigators that he put the container in his own dresser but hadn’t seen it for several months, while Petersdorf apparently denied ever seeing the container.
The warrants were issued late Friday, and as of yet, the couple has not been arrested.
