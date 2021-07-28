In an unprecedented move, the Fergus Falls City Council on Wednesday voted to enact water restrictions in the city effective immediately.
The City Council adopted the resolution restricting water usage due to ongoing drought concerns.
Assistant to the city administrator, Lynne Olson, said the action was taken upon the advice of the Minnesota DNR. The resolution limits lawn watering and car washing to between the hours of 8 pm and 8 am.
The city advises residents with even number addresses to water the lawn or wash vehicles on days ending with an even number. Odd number addresses are limited to days ending with an odd number. The filling of swimming pools is not allowed at this time.
The restrictions are necessary to comply with the Water Use Plan found in City Code 52.26, which states “Whenever the Council shall determine that a shortage of water threatens the city, it may by resolution limit the times and hours during which water may be used from the city water system for lawn and garden sprinkling, irrigation, car washing, air conditioning and other uses or either or any of them.”
The ordinance language allows the city to penalize those not in compliance, and the it is seeking the cooperation of residents and will be asking people to comply by the
honor system. At this point Olson said the timeline for restrictions is unknown and they will remain in place until further notice.
Olson pointed out that at this time there are no restrictions for essential water uses such as showering, laundry or toilet usage. Also exempt are watering for flowers, gardens, newly planted trees and shrubs and newly sodden or seeded lawns.
Soils are more efficiently replenished by multiple rainfall events than by any single heavy rainfall event. Surface water and groundwater respond somewhat differently over time.
“The information we received form the Minnesota DNR was that under the current conditions it would take at least 3-5 inches of precipitation spread out over about two weeks to significantly alleviate the drought, so getting just one big downpour or gusher doesn’t really help. We need multiple and significant rainfalls to get us out of the drought conditions. We obviously want to save the water if the fire department needs it,” said Olson.
Fergus Falls Fire Chief Ryan Muchow also made a statement at the Committee of the Whole meeting indicating that there are no local burning bans at this time, but he asked residents to be mindful - that even one cigarette tossed in a yard a month ago wouldn’t have done anything, but it could do some serious damage now.
“People need to be mindful of not putting cigarettes out on dry surfaces like a lawn, and also using extreme caution with any kind of grilling, making sure it’s away from deck rails and houses,” said Muchow.
The city stated as of July 20, 72% of Minnesota is experiencing severe drought conditions and 19% is now in an extreme drought, bringing the state into the drought warning phase. Fire danger is also high over central counties in Minnesota.
