Fergus Falls fire Capt. Tyler Armstrong had to move fast Tuesday.
One of Armstrong’s friends tipped him to an escort for a deceased Navy member from Mandan, North Dakota, would be passing Fergus Falls. Armstrong summoned the honor guard and they were on a bridge near Fergus Falls when the escort passed on Interstate 94.
“We met up with Douglas (County) at the Grant County line and then an Otter Tail County deputy took him to Clay County. We provided an escort basically,” Armstrong said. “The only reason we found out anything after the fact was because the Bismarck (North Dakota) Tribune had the information.”
It was later learned that Rothsay and the Barnesville fire departments also turned out and a motorcycle group escorted the remains to Mandan - a city 255 miles west of Fergus Falls.
“It all happened very quickly,” Armstrong said.
Albert Renner was a 24-year-old firefighter second class serving aboard the West Virginia on Dec. 7, 1941, when the ship was sunk during Pearl Harbor. He was one of 105 crewmen killed in the action.
Renner’s body was interred at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu after the battle because positive identification was not possible. Over the years the Navy continues efforts to identify the men lost that day.
Renner’s brother provided the Navy with DNA in the mid-‘90s in the hope of identifying Renner’s remains. The family was only recently contacted that Renner was finally coming home - 78 years after his death.
