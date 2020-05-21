Fire

The Fergus Falls Fire Department sprays water on a garage and car of a residence on the 400 block of West Alcott Avenue in Fergus Falls Thursday.

 Mathew Holding Eagle

The Fergus Falls Fire Department, Fergus Falls Police Department and Ringdahl Ambulance responded to a fire on the 400 block of West Alcott Avenue in Fergus Falls Thursday.

Observers noticed that both a car and garage at the residence had caught fire and were damaged.

A call was made to the Fergus Falls Fire Department for more information. Story updates will follow as The Daily Journal collects more information.

