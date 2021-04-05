Fergus Falls residents may notice some smoke in the community throughout the month of April. The Fergus Falls Fire Department (FFFD) has obtained the necessary permits from the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to conduct prescribed, controlled burns dependent on burn restrictions and the “mercy of mother nature,” shared fire chief, Ryan Muchow.
“We are sensitive to putting smoke into the community and monitor how well the smoke is going to lift into the atmosphere,” Muchow explained. “There is a lot that goes into these burns.” The scheduled time frame to attempt to complete the slated burns is April 4-21, which could potentially be pushed out another week, though that is unlikely due to the greening up of foliage and the smoke implications of burning green plant materials.
The first of these burns, dependent on the weather, will take place at Godel Park (1400 Godel Drive) on Monday evening. The location has never been a burn site and the burn will also act as a training opportunity for the fire department.
The Grotto (Adams) Park Recreation Area (700 Vernon Avenue) is burned annually and is once again on the schedule for a controlled burn. Other locations are either part of four year rotation or have never been burned before. Those locations are:
• Grotto Lake West shoreline (700 Vernon Avenue).
• Lake Alice Southeast shoreline (100-300 block of South Lakeside Drive).
• Lake Alice Southwest shoreline (400 block of West Lakeside Drive).
• Lake Alice West shoreline (600 block of West Lakeside Drive).
• Lincoln Avenue and Tower Road retention area.
• South Martin Street and West Douglas Avenue retention area.
The FFFD will update their Facebook page as often as possible regarding burn activities. Information will also be shared on the city of Fergus Falls website.
