Fergus Falls High School graduate, Cindy Johnson, grew up frequenting Victor Lundeen Co. Her book, “Buckle Up Buttercup and Breathe,” now graces the shelves at the local bookseller. “I am beyond excited that my book is available and in stock at Victor Lundeen’s,” exclaimed Johnson. “I really am happy that our local residents can pop over there to get the book. Growing up in Fergus gave me my values and that’s where my roots will always be.”
Johnson is a 59-year-old former physical education teacher and coach. Her book is a memoir of trials and triumphs experienced at a deeply personal level. Faced with serious health issues requiring time spent at Mayo Clinic, Johnson kept an account of her journey in a play-by-play style narrative that examined how life can instantly transform into something that was never envisioned. She discusses how God equipped her with the courage and strength to face her trials head on and become a woman who isn’t just strong, but fearless in the face of life altering experiences.
“I saw firsthand that there are angels on Earth,” said Johnson. “We are given people to help us share our journeys with, make each other better. Life is more fun together, and that is how we can live a great story; but most importantly, breathe.”
“Buckle Up Buttercup and Breathe” is published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina and is available at many bookstores, as well as online at Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.