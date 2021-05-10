Hailing from Fergus Falls, Wade Underwood has returned to his original stomping grounds as Springboard for the Arts’ current Hinge artist participating in the homecoming track.
“I feel very much like I’m at the beginning of my artistic journey,” Underwood explained. “To be reconnecting with my hometown at this time and in this way feels very special to me.”
Underwood graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 2008, attending Gustavus Adolphus College after. He currently lives and works in Minneapolis, but retains connections to the community.
Focused on music, Underwood’s residency will be dedicated to creating a new collection of songs inspired by local history, folklore and his family’s personal connection to the community.
During his growing up years, Underwood was fortunate to have many creative friends he still remains in close contact with. He plans to collaborate with many of those individuals during his residency. He credits his passion for music to his high school years, when a handful of local bands, including a group called “Radio On” performed locally and expanded their reach to the Twin Cities.
“I think their influence was and still is immense,” said Underwood, stating that he and his friends were inspired to form their own bands as a result.
In those years, user-friendly music production software such as “GarageBand” was becoming more common. Tinkering with the software led Underwood to an interest in music creation and production.
Despite his musical history, Underwood recently started releasing original music, which is why he feels he is just beginning something new.
“I think having the opportunity to engage with this community through a creative process will only deepen my understanding of what it means to be from here. I hope it can also offer a way for others to interact with this place’s history and think imaginatively about what the future holds for places like Fergus Falls.”
A review of Underwood’s work can be located at: reviler.org/2021/01/14/sweetblood-sink-in/ with a recording of his song, “Sweetblood” available at: thecurrent.org/feature/2021/01/07/sweetblood-sink-in.
