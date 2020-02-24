Fergus Falls will be observing Earth Day this year with the theme “Happy Birthday, Earth Day: 50 Years of Connecting to Nature” as the holiday celebrates its 50th anniversary. Part of the event, which is organized by the bipartisan group Citizen’s Climate Lobby, includes reviving Fergus Reads, a kind of community book club, with the book “The Nature Principle” by Richard Louv, who also wrote “Lost Child in the Woods.”
“He talks a lot about ‘nature deficit disorder,’ he calls it, and so why it’s so important to preserve our natural resources, just for our own personal well-being, too,” says Beth Monke, representing Citizens Climate Lobby. The group will also be picking a children’s book for youth in grades 5-8 to participate with.
The celebration culminates on April 24 at M State’s Legacy Hall with a get-together from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. that includes birthday cake, food trucks and breakout sessions that feature speakers like Teresa Jaskiewicz of the Prairie Wetlands Learning Center, Otter Tail County Recycling’s Cedar Walters, and Sue Wika, sociology professor at M State who also has a farm south of Battle Lake, among others.
There will also be about 20 tables set up with representatives from a variety of groups including the Prairie Wetland Learning Center store, Victor Lundeens, Otter Tail County Recycling, and electric vehicle owners and advocates.
Arctic explorer and author Will Steger will be signing books at 6:30 p.m. followed by a talk at 7 p.m. where he will discuss climate change and his personal experiences. Steger, who now lives in Richfield, was the first to reach the North Pole, leading a team of six, by dogsled in 1986.
There will also be an opportunity for community members to get together during the event to talk about and discuss “The Nature Principle.”
“What we really don’t want is for it to be seen in any way as divisive,” Monke says, emphasizing that it’s an event for the whole city. “It’s really just about celebrating nature and preserving nature.”
