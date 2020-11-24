Have you or someone you know been wanting to own a home but haven’t been able to quite get there? Fergus Falls Area Habitat for Humanity (FFAHFH) is currently seeking individuals and families interested in their homeownership program. Habitat for Humanity partners with low-income families in western Otter Tail County to make that dream happen by providing decent, safe and affordable housing. Currently, they are building a new home in Fergus Falls. It is located just off of Highway 1 near Calvary Free Lutheran Church and the YMCA. 2021 marks the 30th year of the organization. Two new homes are planned to be built, both neighboring homes to the current home build. But, a home is just a building without a family in it. Interested? Contact the FFAHFH office at 736-2905 or by email at fergushabitat.org.
Here are a couple Q and A’s about the homeownership program:
1. What are the requirements?
A. A willingness to partner – 100 hours of volunteer labor per adult in the family.
B. Income – 30-60% of the county median family income level.
C. Financials – free of collections, delinquencies, and bankruptcies. No major debts issues. Your current housing is not the appropriate size for your family.
2. What if my credit is poor? Poor credit is something that will hold you back from homeownership. We refer interested families with poor credit to Eleanor Stadum, manager of Bank of the West, and habitat board member, for education on how to improve their credit. A couple of years ago an interested family met with Eleanor and fixed up their credit. Now they are Habitat for Humanity homeowners.
3. How long is the application period open? Currently it is open until the next two families are selected.
4. How do I get selected? Your application is reviewed by the family selection committee and the executive director. If they believe you are a good candidate, they will recommend that we pursue a partnership agreement with you to the board of directors. Lastly, the board of directors will review and select the best applicant.
5. I am interested and/or have questions. Where can I get more information? Visit www.ffhabitat.org/partner-with-us, or call 736-2905.
