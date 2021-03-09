Fergus Falls Area Habitat for Humanity and Lowe’s are partnering to raise awareness of the global need for safe and affordable housing for women during International Women Build Week (March 8-15). On International Women’s Day, Habitat and Lowe’s will kick off more than 300 Women Build projects supporting women-led households across the United States, Canada, and India to drive awareness and address the need.
Women have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, from job loss to evictions and foreclosures. According to the National Women’s Law Center, 80% of U.S. jobs lost during the COVID-19 pandemic were held by women. The United Nations (U.N.) has reported that 40% of all employed women globally work in the industries hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fergus Falls Area Habitat for Humanity is committed to helping single parent moms by helping them into home ownership. Our last two homes were purchased by single moms who now have a permanent home for their families.
Despite the unprecedented challenges women are facing, women remain on the front lines of the pandemic as essential workers, as caretakers within their households, and too often have to make the difficult decision between maintaining a place to call home and paying for food, health care, child care, education or reliable transportation. Harvard University’s State of the Nation’s Housing 2020 report revealed that 37.1 million U.S. households spent more than 30% of their incomes on housing in 2019, including 17.6 million spending more than 50%. The effects of the pandemic have further highlighted the need for safe and affordable housing, as 29% of renters and 36% of homeowners experienced employment income loss between March and September of 2020.
Fergus Falls Area Habitat for Humanity (FFAHFH) is proud to showcase two of our partner families during Women Build Week. Executive director, Stanley Carignan, describes the FFAHFH 2021 Virtual Lowe’s Women Build event happening Wednesday, March 10 at 6:30 p.m.
“Emilyn Haugen and Dawn Dellaneva are single mothers who have thrived in their Habitat for Humanity homes. We will be celebrating their pride for their homes and the wonderful additions they have done to make their houses into homes. Everyone in the community and area are welcome to join our virtual tour of their homes and hear their stories on Wednesday, March 10 at 6:30 p.m.” Register for the event at ffhabitat.org.
This story is not unique. Every day, millions of women face the challenge of a future without adequate, stable housing. This issue underscores the importance of Habitat for Humanity and Lowe’s efforts to bring awareness to the issue, as well as a partnership focused on ensuring that more women have access to affordable housing.
Lowe’s and Habitat for Humanity’s partnership began in 2003. To date, the program has brought together more than 143,000 women volunteers who have built or repaired nearly 6,000 houses. Lowe’s has committed more than $78 million to support the global housing nonprofit’s efforts, including the women build program, International Women Build Week, and Habitat for Humanity’s neighborhood revitalization program. Lowe’s support of Habitat has helped more than 18,000 Habitat partner families improve their living conditions.
To learn more or join the conversation, visit habitat.org/womenbuild or follow #BuildHer and #WomenBuild on social media to share and view stories from around the world.
