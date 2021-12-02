FOOD DRIVE: Fergus Falls High School Student Council members Grace Polejewski, Maddie Hulter, Issac Johnson, Macee Butler, Jenna Carlson, Ben Schierer and assistant principal, Shane Thielke dropped off nearly 1,000 pounds of food to the Fergus Falls Community Food Shelf on Nov. 22.
On Nov. 22, the Fergus Falls High School Student Council delivered nearly 1,000 pounds of nonperishable donated food to the Fergus Falls Community Food Shelf. The Student Council holds a food drive annually, and since 2010, they have been able to deliver between 800-1,200 pounds of donated food every year to the local food shelf on the week of Thanksgiving.
This year, the senior class was the winning class, donating the most food items during the drive. The class will be awarded with a holiday movie in the Kennedy Secondary School (KSS) auditorium on the last day of school before the winter break.
“Each year we try to find new ways to engage our students in the holiday food drive and it is fun to see what the students come up with. This year, I was especially proud of the seniors who came up with the idea of creating a Venmo account so they could donate money, allowing a few seniors to purchase items to add to the total,” shared assistant principal Shane Thielke. “At the food shelf, Student Council students get to see and hear firsthand what a value this is to our community. The volunteers at the Fergus Falls Community Food Shelf do a great job of including the students in the process of sorting and packing and this year we learned that at least 45 cars per day come through the drive-thru at the food shelf on distribution days, which was very eye-opening, for sure. The kids get to see firsthand the significance of something that on the surface seems to be a very simple thing to do.”
