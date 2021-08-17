Effective immediately the Minnesota DNR has banned open burning, which includes
recreational campfires. According to Fergus Falls Fire Chief Ryan Muchow, they are not currently allowed within the city limits.
The move is in response to the latest update from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources that Otter Tail County is one of 14 additional counties in the state ceasing open burning.
Muchow said information from the Minnesota DNR stated that going forward until further notice, there will be no open burning allowed, which simply warns that campfires are not allowed, and further states that all campfires and recreational fires are banned. Prescribed burning is also prohibited on private lands, and the use of welding devices and other torches is prohibited when in proximity to combustible vegetation.
The affected counties subject to these additional restrictions include Becker, Beltrami, Cass, Clearwater, Cook, Crow Wing, Hubbard, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake, Mahnomen, Otter Tail, and the northern portion of St. Louis and Wadena counties, excluding tribal trust lands.
According to the DNR’s wildfire website, in these 14 counties, campers must take note that in the backcountry and at campsites, only gas or propane camp stoves are allowed. Gas and charcoal grills are allowed at occupied homes, cabins and resorts. Charcoal and gas fires must be in devices designed for grilling only. For additional information and daily updates visit: dnr.state.mn.us/forestry/fire/firerating_restrictions.html
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.