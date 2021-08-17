Effective immediately the Minnesota DNR has banned open burning, which includes

recreational campfires. According to Fergus Falls Fire Chief Ryan Muchow, they are not currently allowed within the city limits. 

The move is in response to the latest update from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources that Otter Tail County is one of 14 additional counties in the state ceasing open burning.

Muchow said information from the Minnesota DNR stated that going forward until further notice, there will be no open burning allowed, which simply warns that campfires are not allowed, and further states that all campfires and recreational fires are banned. Prescribed burning is also prohibited on private lands, and the use of welding devices and other torches is prohibited when in proximity to combustible vegetation.

The affected counties subject to these additional restrictions include Becker, Beltrami, Cass, Clearwater, Cook, Crow Wing, Hubbard, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake, Mahnomen, Otter Tail, and the northern portion of St. Louis and Wadena counties, excluding tribal trust lands.

According to the DNR’s wildfire website, in these 14 counties, campers must take note that in the backcountry and at campsites, only gas or propane camp stoves are allowed. Gas and charcoal grills are allowed at occupied homes, cabins and resorts. Charcoal and gas fires must be in devices designed for grilling only. For additional information and daily updates visit: dnr.state.mn.us/forestry/fire/firerating_restrictions.html

Load comments