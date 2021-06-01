The Fergus Falls Public Library has summer programming for all community members, ages birth through adult. This summer’s theme is “Reading Colors Your World” and brings back in-person programming while still offering virtual programming for hybrid accessibility options.
This year, a new program is being used to track summer reading. Paper forms are still available, but a new website/phone application called “Beanstack Tracker” is also available, which allows an entire family to track their reading through the same program. Activities and challenges are shared through the app, allowing those who complete the summer reading program to earn a free book. Children can also earn a bookmark and Dairyland certificate.
“We couldn’t do this without the support of the Friends of the Fergus Falls Public Library,” shared library director Gail Hedstrom, explaining that in addition to programming, summer tutoring is available, but a waiting list is now being used as slots are filled.
Youth events this summer run from the second week in June through the end of July. “Summer Storytime” will take place on YouTube each week on Wednesdays and will be available for viewing through the end of August. “Flannel Fridays,” also occurring weekly on Fridays on YouTube, utilizes flannel board activities, song, and finger puppets. “Story Walks in the Park” will occur Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at NP Park (across from the library)and will be self-guided by following signs to numbered stations to read a new story each week.
More specific programming does require registration and is available either virtually or in person. “Fairy Tale Adventures” is available to second- through sixth-grade students in a “choose your own adventure” format on Tuesdays from 10-10:30 a.m. Students in grades 4-8 can register for “Book Bunch Book Club,” which meets on Thursdays from 2-2:30 p.m. where they will be reading and receiving a copy of “The Red Pencil” by Andrea Davis Pinkney. Grades 7-12 are offered “Two-Page Tuesdays 4 Teens” on Tuesdays from 11-11:30 a.m., where two pages from five different books will be read aloud each week, allowing readers to choose what they would like to read.
Two special family events will be offered this summer, “Lalo’s Lunchbox” will stream on Facebook Live on June 24 at 11 a.m. and “Tale of the Rainbow Lizard,” which requires registration, will be presented by the “Traveling Lantern Theatre Company” in a virtual performance that can be viewed from the library on July 22 at 6:30 p.m. or online July 19-25.
Adult events include “Library Book Club” — which meets monthly from 6:30-7:30 p.m. — and will be reading “This Tender Land” by William Kent Krueger beginning June 14 and “Village of Scoundrels” by Margi Preus on July 12. “Social Justice Book Club” will convene on June 16 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. to kick off discussions on “Tomorrow Will Be Different: Love, Loss and the Fight for Trans Equality” by Sarah McBride.
The “Fergus Falls Writers Group” meets the second and fourth Thursday of June and July from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Writers can sign up by contacting John Miersch at 218-531-1445.
The sewing club meets on June 17 and July 15 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
“Kaddatz Art for Adult” series continues through the summer, with a mixed-media windchime led by Naomi Schliesman on the roster for June 21 from 6-8 p.m. and screen painting with Jona Brown on June 13 from 6-8 P.M. Registration for these events is required. This program is sponsored by Fergus Falls Public Library and Viking Library System. This project was funded in part or in whole with monies from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage fund.
A virtual poetry reading by Michael Kleber-Diggs will take place on June 23 at 7 p.m., where he will read from his first book of poetry, “Worldly Things,” which is available for purchase at Victor Lundeen Company and broaches timely matters.
More information on the Fergus Falls Public Library can be obtained through the library’s website, Facebook page, or by stopping in and speaking with a librarian — Krista Kugler, early learning librarian, Arielle McCune, youth services librarian, or Katelyn Boyer, adult services and reference librarian.
