In response to the efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, the Fergus Falls Public Library will be closed beginning March 16, until further notice.
“While this is a very painful decision to make, we are confident that it is the correct action take,” library director Gail Hedstrom said.
The Fergus Falls Public Library has canceled all library events and meeting room use through May 15 in response to the recommendation to limit the size of gatherings.
The library staff will be available by phone and email to answer reference questions, renew materials, place holds, and provide instruction on using online resources. The library is developing a process for curbside pick-up of library materials which should be available by March 17. There will be no late fees charged during this time. Library items can be returned in the outside book drops.
If you are in need of Internet connectivity, the library’s WiFi service is excellent and can be accessed from the parking lot.
Minnesota Education Commissioner Ricker will be having a conversation about how libraries can help students and their families adapt to distance learning. “We look forward to serving in this capacity,” Hedstrom said. “We are dedicated to providing library services to the public even if it is in a modified manner. We anticipate that by taking this action now, it will shorten the duration of our closing.”
Please do not hesitate to contact the library staff at 218-739-9387 or library@ffpubliclibrary.org.
