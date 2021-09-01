Youth services librarian
Arielle McCune has worked as the youth services librarian since 2010. McCune’s title remains the same but her work will focus on working with children ages 10 and up.
“Tweens, teens and young adults make up a large part of the library’s patron base, yet, programming for this age group can be limited. It is our goal to keep people in this age group engaged with the library,” said library director, Gail Hedstrom.
McCune’s new position will focus on programming, collection development, reader’s advisory, and community outreach for children ages 10 and up. Arielle has developed in-person and hybrid programming. Having a virtual option will help modify transportation barriers. Along with a Lego club, book discussion groups, and Makerspace activities, Arielle is creating a ‘TeenLAB’ that will provide opportunities for volunteering at the library and for doing service work with other organizations.
McCune graduated from the University of Pittsburgh in 2005 with MLIS/specialization in youth services. She has worked in a health science library, rural libraries in North Dakota and Minnesota, as well as urban libraries in Pennsylvania and the Twin Cities. She is a third-generation librarian (both mother and grandmother worked in school libraries).
“I enjoy working with children of all ages but I am looking forward to focusing on tweens and teens,” said McCune.
“Arielle’s extensive experience, background, expertise and commitment to working with young people is of great benefit to the community,” said Hedstrom.
Youth programming is scheduled to begin in mid-September.
Children’s services position
Krista Kugler is a familiar face to many. Kugler joined the library staff in 2019 as the early learning services librarian. The importance and popularity of children’s programming made it clear this was an area of services that needed to be expanded. Beginning Aug. 23, Krista’s position will be that of full-time children’s services librarian. Kugler’s work will focus on programming for children ages 0-9 and their parents and caregivers. This position includes the creation of live and virtual programming, collection development, reader’s advisory and community outreach.
Kugler received her Bachelor of Science in early childhood education from Minnesota State University Moorhead.
“Krista has demonstrated expertise in her field creating and producing excellent virtual programming and take-and-make activities for families to use during the past year. Her knowledge of early literacy skill building is extensive and serves library patrons well,” said library director, Gail Hedstrom.
Children’s storytimes are scheduled to resume in mid-September.
