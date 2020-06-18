The Fergus Falls Public Library is slowly working toward a sense of normalcy as its doors have reopened to foot traffic in a limited capacity, but it’s seen a lot of success with some of its new programs and offerings that began as adaptations for closures due to COVID-19.
Currently, the library offers curbside pickup and reference service during normal library hours (Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.) but their doors are also now open to 10 guests at a time Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
“We have limited occupancy so we have 10 people at a time, so we encourage people to kind of grab and go, find what they’re looking for and make sure that the next people waiting get a chance to come in, but so far it hasn’t really been a problem, we don’t rush people, we don’t want people to feel in a hurry at all, it’s worked out really well so far,” said Gail Hedstrom, library director. “Curbside pickup really remains popular and we respect that many people are not going to feel comfortable coming into public places, so we’re happy to accommodate that, and we encourage it.”
The library also recommends that people wear masks if they’re visiting the library, although it isn’t required. If people don’t have a mask, the library can provide them with one.
Not all building services are available, though. Only four computers are open to use at a time to accommodate social distancing and users are asked to try to limit their time to one hour and to sanitize their workspace when they’re done. People can still bring their own devices to use on the library’s Wi-Fi. There are also no toys available and the playroom is closed.
“That’s because it would be very difficult for us to keep up with cleaning those items. We sanitize all high-touched services,” says Hedstrom.
There are still no physical gatherings happening at the library as far as clubs go, but, along with the summer reading program, they can all be found online. If you can’t get to the library website to register for the summer reading program, hopeful participants can call the library to get the information in print.
As for clubs, Hedstrom says, “We have a regular adult book group, we have a bunch for kids and we have the Social Justice Book Group, and all of that is happening online usually using the Zoom format. During the last book group where we discussed the book (‘‘Minnesota 1918: When Flu, Fire and War Ravaged the State’’), Katelyn (Boyer) even arranged to have the author (Curt Brown) participate in the Zoom meeting. Some pretty cool opportunities if we just explore them.”
E-book borrowing has grown in the months since the library had to close its doors, both with new users and old users who are implementing it more. There’s also been an increase in people getting library cards and the Viking Library System has made it easier for people to get them. “Viking Library System set up a way for people to register for a new card online and get that number right away so they can start borrowing electronic resources immediately. They can, at some point in time, stop in here and pick up that physical card or we can mail it to them,” Hedstrom says.
There’s a tentative hope that in-person meetings might be able to start again in July with limitations, there are no concrete plans at the moment.
