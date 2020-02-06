The Fergus Falls Public Library will be showing a free afternoon movie on Valentine's Day, Friday, Feb. 14 from 1-3 p.m. Meet up with friends to enjoy this classic favorite, starring Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck. A princess escapes her entourage and traverses incognito through the city of Rome, where she connects with an American journalist who serves as her tour guide. This film is not rated. Refreshments provided by the Friends of the Library. The movie title is unlisted due to licensing restrictions. Please call the library at 218-739-9387 for the movie title or check the library's website ffpubliclibrary.org.

