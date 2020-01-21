The Riverside Fergus Falls Lions Club received three awards during their District 5M9 Mid-Winter Convention in Brainerd at Craguns Resort Jan. 3-5, 2020.
District 5M9 is situated in central Minnesota and consists of 66 Lions Clubs and three Leos Clubs. District 5M9 Lions has clubs in Aitkin, Becker, Cass, Crow Wing, Hubbard, Ottertail, Northern Todd, Wadena and Wilkin counties.
Riverside Lions Club was awarded for their community project shoe collection that helped the local community, international communities and environment. This shoe drive provided local funds for Fergus Falls Lions projects and district projects along with creating international opportunities in countries that could reuse the shoes and create entrepreneurs in impoverished regions. Riverside Lions Club was also recognized for their Peace Poster winner who won second place among all 5M9 clubs. The club was also acknowledged for the high percentage of members participating in the convention.
Riverside Fergus Falls Lion Scott Hauge, who is a Leader Dog for the Blind co-chair for the district and club vice president, also received a huge honor. Lion Scott received the International President’s Leadership Award. This medal is the third highest honor in Lionism and is given to those Lions who have demonstrated significant leadership contributions. He was presented the medal from international director Lion Mark Lyon and district governor Lion, Cassandra Remmington.
If you are interested in becoming a Lion, contact President Keith Lillis 218-851-8263 or Vice President Scott Hauge 218-731-2506.
