Presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden visited Duluth on Friday, Sept. 18 to speak to voters at a private event at the Jerry Alander Carpenter Training Center. Afterward, though, he made surprise visits to Canal Park and downtown Duluth Fire Department.
In Canal Park, Biden met with Gov. Tim Walz and Duluth Mayor Emily Larson at Amazing Grace Cafe and Grocery. Fergus Falls resident and attorney at Pemberton Law, Sarah Duffy, happened to catch their meeting through a stroke of luck. “We were just there for a weekend on the North Shore, it was actually my daughter’s birthday. Due to COVID-19, we did not have a birthday party so we decided to do some outdoor activities on the North Shore,” she says. “We saw the line of black Suburbans and we’re sitting on our balcony of the hotel when we saw them drive up, and I noticed that an ambulance was behind the motorcade, so I said to my husband, ‘The only person I know that an ambulance follows is the president.’ Then we saw him get out and people started yelling, ‘Joe!’ So we went down and were kind of in the front of the people that were watching as he had a discussion, conversation with the governor and with the mayor.”
Although many supporters stopped to watch the meeting between Biden, Walz and Larson, a few Trump supporters showed up to heckle the candidate. “They were yelling, ‘Take your meds, Joe.’ ‘Go home, Joe.’ ‘You’re going to lose, Joe,’” says Duffy. “As we were standing there the Trump supporters were getting in verbal arguments with Biden supporters around us and our children were there and my husband and I kindly, politely asked them just to knock it off basically, and let’s just all try to respect each other and realize that we come from different viewpoints and we’re not going to agree so there’s really no point in arguing.”
Surprisingly, before returning to his car to leave, Biden approached the Trump supporters and gave them a friendly elbow bump, exchanging a few polite words. “Biden could hear them yelling and he looked up and gave them a thumbs up and came over and elbow bumped them, then went back and left,” Duffy said. She also caught the interaction on video. “I said to my husband that’s a class act, and integrity that I think is missing these days between just people in general. ... I think they were taken off guard, surprised that he would come up to them, but they did elbow bump him, too, but then they kept yelling as he walked back to his car, ‘Go home, Joe,’ and those sort of things.”
Biden only spent about 15 to 20 minutes in Canal Park before heading to the Duluth Fire Department to speak with people from the department and members of the firefighters union.
Later that day, Trump held a campaign rally at Bemidji Aviation Services.
Minnesota is considered by some, including election analytics website FiveThirtyEight, to be a battleground state this year, leading to a strong push from both Biden and Trump in the state. Although this is Biden’s first stop here, Trump was last in the state just the previous month, visiting Mankato on Aug. 17.
