The Fergus Falls Noon Rotary is holding a “splash pad” fundraiser by selling tickets for an event called #ShredRight 4 Good. It’s a paper shredding event. If you have paper that needs to be shredded it’s as easy as 1,2,3 to get involved. 1. Buy a $25 bag or a $20 ticket. 2. Fill a bag. 3. Shred a bag.

It’s literally that easy. Once you’ve purchased a ticket, fill two of your own grocery bags (or buy a #SR4G bag from the Fergus Falls Noon Rotary) and bring the filled bags to the container for secure shredding on Saturday, May 8 from 9 a.m. to noon in the parking lot at Bank of the West, 114 W. Cavour Ave. in Fergus Falls (next to Bjorn’s Heating). 

You can buy a ticket in advance or at the event. Tickets can be purchased from a Fergus Falls Noon Rotary member or at Victor Lundeen’s or Olson’s Furniture before the event on May 8. For more information please contact Brian Tjaden at 612-963-3810 or email at Brian@HatchRealty.com.

All proceeds from ticket/bag sales are for the splash pad project.

