The Fergus Falls Noon Rotary is holding a “splash pad” fundraiser by selling tickets for an event called #ShredRight 4 Good. It’s a paper shredding event. If you have paper that needs to be shredded it’s as easy as 1,2,3 to get involved. 1. Buy a $25 bag or a $20 ticket. 2. Fill a bag. 3. Shred a bag.
It’s literally that easy. Once you’ve purchased a ticket, fill two of your own grocery bags (or buy a #SR4G bag from the Fergus Falls Noon Rotary) and bring the filled bags to the container for secure shredding on Saturday, May 8 from 9 a.m. to noon in the parking lot at Bank of the West, 114 W. Cavour Ave. in Fergus Falls (next to Bjorn’s Heating).
You can buy a ticket in advance or at the event. Tickets can be purchased from a Fergus Falls Noon Rotary member or at Victor Lundeen’s or Olson’s Furniture before the event on May 8. For more information please contact Brian Tjaden at 612-963-3810 or email at Brian@HatchRealty.com.
All proceeds from ticket/bag sales are for the splash pad project.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.