The Fergus Falls Noon Rotary announced Tuesday that its annual peach sale will be canceled.
According to a press release, the cancellation of the sale was due to weather impacting the fruit quality.
“We sincerely apologize to our customers and respectfully ask for your continued support in the years to follow,” the statement said.
The sale was the group’s largest fundraiser and was celebrating 25 years.
