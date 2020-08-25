The Fergus Falls Planning Commission held five public hearings Monday evening in a Zoom meeting conducted from City Hall.
The commission looked at an application from Prairie View Development to split two duplex properties on South Cascade Street into four individual lots. It was approved on condition of the party line being recorded on the deed.
The commission then heard details of a Westridge Mall Limited Partnership 5.88 acre subdivision application. The subdivision plat is intended to facilitate the separation of a portion of the Mall property occupied by Dunham’s Sports and provide an access road around a portion of the mall perimeter. Approval was granted on the condition that any and all taxes owed by the applicant to the city be paid in full.
The Tom Kingston variance involved the placement of a new lake home at 1926 Pine Circle. The previous home was damaged by fire. The owners are hoping to rebuild in the R-1 Zone.
Commissioner Don Suiter asked if the footprint of the new home was essentially the same as that provided to the commission. Based on an affirmative answer by the applicant a motion was made and approved. Commission member Kelsee MacIntosh abstained from voting.
The Fergus Falls Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA) submitted a request for a rear yard setback and parking numbers variance at 1161 Friberg Ave. – property owned by HRA. The HRA has plans to build 24, one-bedroom units in a three-story building. The HRA would also like to add 12 units of two- and three-bedroom apartments nearby at a future date. The buildings would provide permanent supportive housing according to HRA executive director Mikel Olson.
Based on a number of letters commenting on what was described as a much-needed development, the commission voted to open the public meeting, take comments both written and verbal, then continue to consider the application at a future meeting. The commission is tentatively scheduled to meet again Sept. 28.
A concern expressed by Melvin Frank, who represented residents on Willow Court, was the low-lying terrain at the western edge of the HRA property. He also pointed out the fact that the HRA building would be going up on land that was once a county highway yard. Frank also pointed out that many of the residents living near the proposed building site lacked the knowledge to use Zoom technology and the ability to attend planning commission meetings due to their fragile health.
The meeting’s final public hearing involved the city of Fergus Falls’ main street rezoning project from I-1 to R-2. Main Street is located on the eastern edge of Fergus Falls off Mt. Faith Avenue. A motion was made to revisit the proposal before a recommendation was made to the city council.
