The Fergus Falls Planning Commission convened three public hearings Monday night and ended by approving two conditional-use permits (CUP) and one rezoning by roll-call vote.
Donavan Rogness of Prairie View Development requested a CUP in order to split a duplex at 925 Clearview Court into two individual lots for sale. The individual lots met the minimum lot sizing for the zone. The applicant submitted a party-wall agreement to the commission. A staff suggestion to the commission was that if approved the applicant would have to abide by the party-wall agreement.
A rezoning request by G & S Holdings owners David Gunderson and Cory Samp for a property at 507 S. Sheridan St., was approved. The request was made after a mistake to the existing zoning map was approved, switching a two-family residential zone to a general industrial area.
G & S Holdings also sought a CUP for the Sheridan Street property.
The statement of intent outlined a plan by the buyer to use the property as an office, for fleet storage and service space. The buyer has plans of starting a home delivery service along with displaying vehicles for sale on the property and investing approximately $30,000 to improve the building.
The meeting also covered draft ordinance updates, a city planner update and a city council update.
