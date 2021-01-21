The Fergus Falls Port Authority (FFPA) elected new officers for 2021 Tuesday in their first meeting of 2021.
Tom Rufer took over the president’s role from Anthony Hicks by a 4-2 vote. Bridget Leonard agreed to serve as vice president with Hicks assuming the role of secretary. City finance director Bill Sonmor will continue to hold the position of treasurer with Karoline Gustafson serving as assistant treasurer.
The FFPA listened to a lengthy Zoom presentation by David Heyer of the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) about a “shovel ready” program.
Heyer pointed out that “shovel ready” certification from the state would be one way of providing the community with a competitive edge in attracting business startups, expansions and relocations.
“Shovel ready is a nationwide program right now, but there is really no standard that anyone goes by. It is really going to be individual states that are designing this,” Heyer said.
Minnesota has a seven-step certification process that includes downloading an application, gathering the required support documentation, submitting electronic documents, a check for $2,101 payable to DEED, a review by a third party consultant, a visit from the consultant and finally, the consultant’s certification.
“In the eyes of the site selector you’re ‘shovel ready’ which means if a business comes to town and they want to buy that property and build on that property everything is done to the point where they can actually turn a shovel as soon as they buy that property rather than waiting and do due diligence for six months to get that property ready for themselves,” Heyer said.
The FFPA took no action following the presentation but Rufer said they are at liberty to look further into the program with Heyer or Greater Fergus Falls executive director Annie Deckert.
The FFPA did vote to approve a right-of-first-refusal agreement with Lakeland Mental Health Center that will run through 2025.
Community Development director, Klara Beck told members about interest shown in the purchase of two FFPA owned properties, two located at International Drive and one involving a portion of the Norgren property. Rufer said the FFPA would discuss details and with the help of Rolf Nycklemoe, the city attorney, provide answers at their next meeting.
