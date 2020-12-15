This month, the Fergus Falls Public Library has launched three new learning sets for children of all ages which curates materials focused on a variety of subjects to foster at-home learning. Through CARES Act grant program funding received from Fergus Falls and Otter Tail County, the library has two new additions to their permanent collection and began an eight-week STEAM Take & Make program.
Early last week the library began offering storytime kits for children ages 3-7.
“These are totes filled with books and other materials on a theme,” says Arielle McCune, youth services librarian. Themes include Spanish, Somali, the five senses, farms, safari, music and space, among others. There are 14 subjects total and each tote has books as well as other materials (sometimes CDs, DVDs or toys) and a caregiver resource.
“A caregiver resource is something for an adult specifically … to use either on their own or with their kids,” McCune says. For example, the Somali kit has a cookbook, the Spanish kit has tips for creating a bilingual home and the safari kit has a nonfiction book at a higher reading level with facts and information parents can share with their kids. The storytime kits can be checked out for three weeks at a time.
On Dec. 11, the library began offering STEAM to Go kits for children in preschool through elementary. STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, art and math, so each kit has a different topic or theme that relates to one of those five components.
“These are great kid and family activities to work on together, and you can check these out and then bring them back. They check out just like a book, you get them for three weeks,” says McCune.
Purchased through a company called Penworthy, STEAM to Go kit subjects include circuits and technology, emotions and empathy, arts and crafts, robotics and coding and more.
Beginning Monday, Dec. 14, the library has started an eight-week long STEAM Take & Make program. Each Monday from Dec. 14 through Feb. 6, the library will be offering projects to do at home for children in three age groups: early learning (preschool), children (K-4 grade) and tween (grades 5 and up).
“This is a pilot program, the STEAM Take & Makes, and these are at-home projects for kids and families to work on,” says McCune. “We have a different project for each age group every week, so it’s an eight-week project.”
In the first week, children learned about dinosaurs, rockets or how to make a glove monster. Families can come in and pick up a paper bag filled with almost all the materials needed for the project (families may need to provide scissors or tape), as well as an instruction sheet, for whichever age group their children fall into.
Supplies are limited, though. The program began on Monday and by Tuesday they had already run out of kits for early learning and given out all but one of the children’s group kits, about 119 kits total not including what had been handed out for the tween group. McCune recommends families stop by to pick up kits early in the week if they’re interested.
“One of the reasons why we wanted to do this is because there aren’t as many activities for kids to do right now,” McCune said. “It supports at-home learning or distance learning, and I know, just for myself and talking to other parents, it’s a really stressful time. So to have somebody curate and gather all the supplies and the instructions for you is a real big time saver, as well, and it’s something different to do at home.”
Just like the books at the library, any of these resources are available for curbside pickup. The storytime kits and the STEAM to Go kits will be available to reserve ahead of time online since they are a part of the permanent collection, while STEAM Take & Makes can be picked up at the front desk or brought out for curbside pick up with a phone call, while supplies last.
“Information is available on the website about all of them if (families) want to see titles,” says McCune.
