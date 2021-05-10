“Otter Food Services and Fergus Falls Public Schools are pleased to announce that we will continue to provide free meals to students in attendance this summer as well as bulk meals on a weekly basis to any children 18 and under not receiving meals in school,” shared Food Service Director Lance Wells. 

The program is available for all children regardless of income, meal status or enrollment. Additional information and registration information is available at foodservices.fergusotters.org

