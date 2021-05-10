The Thrive Initiative will be utilized for staff and students for wellness moving into the 2021-22 school year. The initiative will be introduced to staff when they return to school prior to the start of the year. The initiatives, which including practicing better health, happiness and satisfaction, will be focused on the adult population of Independent School District 544 during the first semester.
“We would look to roll them out for students beginning second semester,” explained superintendent Jeff Drake at Monday’s school board meeting.
The Minnesota State High School League is making state-level decisions regarding the incorporation of boys’ volleyball and girls’ wrestling programs this week. Should these sports be voted into the MSHSL offerings, they will start at the state-level effective next school year. It is important to note that if they are approved, it does not necessarily mean they will be offered at a local level for the 2021-22 school year.
Additional information discussed at the school board meeting is as follows:
Science curriculum changes will roll out over the course of the next five years, ensuring that sixth and eighth grade curriculum is not too similar.
State-level budget dollars for the school has not yet been determined.
Special education teachers are proving difficult to find in the area, with multiple positions open across many area school districts.
COVID-19 cases are the lowest they have been in eight weeks, with only two confirmed positive cases in the school district last week. One class at Adams Elementary was required to quarantine.
Due to the new mandates announced by Gov. Tim Walz last week, students no longer are required to wear masks while outdoors and the schools are looking forward to semi-normal graduation ceremonies with a greater number of attendees allowed.
Lincoln School ribbon cutting event and open house last week was a success.
Keith Pearson was named Assistant Coach of the Year by the Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association.
Brad Strand, assistant middle school principal, math teacher and head girls’ basketball coach has resigned effective the end of the school year.
Tamara Anderson, special education teacher at KSS, retired and is offered gratitude following 27 years of service to the school district.
Heidi Retzlaff, iQ Academy math interventionist, and Andrew Goracke, physical education and health teacher at KSS, have resigned effective end of the school year.
Amanda Callahan and Jacueline Ness-Ludwig have been hired as long-term substitute teachers through the end of the school year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.