The city of Fergus Falls recently selected the Collaborative Design Group (CDG), a historic preservation architectural firm based in Minneapolis, to research and make recommendations on the reuse potential of the Fergus Falls Regional Treatment Center (RTC), which is also referred to as the Kirkbride. The six- to eight-month long study was initiated on Jan. 22 when representatives from CDG and its subcontractors met with a city staff and a council-appointed steering committee to kick-off the study.
The consultant team has developed a community survey to gather input from the community. Says Bill Hickey, historic preservation architect with CDG, “The survey is brief and only includes five questions. Even though it is brief, it will help us understand important concerns and will be of value to the steering committee as they develop and evaluate the feasibility of optional reuses. It is important to note that no decisions have been made at this point.”
The survey should be completed and submitted no later than Friday, March 6 at 5 p.m. Hard copies of the survey can be obtained, completed and submitted at City Hall. An electronic version of the survey can be accessed here: surveymonkey.com/r/L7ZTXFC.
The current study on the RTC’s reuse potential is being conducted in adherence to guidelines published by the State of Minnesota Historic Preservation Office (SHPO). These guidelines require that the reuse of historic properties should be evaluated against three criteria: 1) a market assessment, 2) an architectural assessment, and 3) an assessment of community issues and concerns. Community members in Fergus Falls are encouraged to complete and submit the survey to help the consultants and steering committee understand and weigh community interest and concerns in the reusing the RTC.
More information on the RTC and study, as well as a link to the survey, can be found on the city of Fergus Falls’ website at bit.ly/RegionalTreatmentCenter.
