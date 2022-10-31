Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota recognized 98 honorees with the prestigious 2022 Spirit Award at a special online celebration on Oct. 6. The honoree from Fergus Falls was Levi Mayer, a financial reporter for LSS' Guardianship Services. 



