Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota recognized 98 honorees with the prestigious 2022 Spirit Award at a special online celebration on Oct. 6. The honoree from Fergus Falls was Levi Mayer, a financial reporter for LSS' Guardianship Services.
The award honors employees who demonstrate outstanding commitment and dedication to the vision and mission of the statewide organization with honorees being nominated by their supervisors.
“The cabinet and I look forward to Spirit Awards all year,” said Patrick Thueson, president of Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota. “Our 2022 Spirit Award recipients are 98 individuals who bring energy, passion and commitment to their work. It’s a great opportunity for us to celebrate the spirit of joy and excellence that our recipients bring to all they do.”
Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota began in 1865 when a Lutheran pastor and his congregation opened an orphanage for children near Red Wing in southeastern Minnesota. Today, with 2,500 employees and 10,000 volunteers, Lutheran Social Service supports one in 65 Minnesotans through services that inspire hope, change lives and build community.
Statewide, the organization seeks to foster safe and supportive homes for children, restore health and wellness in families, empower people with identified needs to live the lives they imagine and promote health, independence and quality of life for older adults. Comprehensive information about the work of Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota can be found at lssmn.org.
