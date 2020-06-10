On Tuesday, Fergus Falls Mayor Ben Schierer was one of 24 individuals to be selected to the 2020 Bush Fellows by the Bush Foundation. Schierer was selected after a multistage process that involved fellowship alumni, foundation staff and established regional leaders.
“It’s a tremendous honor,” Schierer said. “I know the caliber of people that apply and to become a finalist and selected is amazing. I am also mindful of the responsibility it brings. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity and I am going to look at it as that.”
Bush Fellows are a group of 24 visionary leaders who think big about how to solve problems and shape a better future for their communities. The fellows are from Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and the 23 tribal nations in the area. Over 746 people applied for this year’s fellowship.
“The Bush Foundation believes that strong and equitable leaders are necessary for our communities to be places where every person can thrive,” Bush Foundation Leadership Programs director Anita Patel said. “These 24 Fellows have demonstrated tremendous capacity to lead change, and we believe in their potential to make an even greater difference.”
Schierer’s selection statement reads:
“Benjamin Schierer knows diversity creates strong communities. He learned this firsthand when he traveled the world early in his career. He brought an appreciation for diverse people and different points of view with him when he returned home to Minnesota, a place he values for its model of collaborative leadership and emphasis on the common good. He believes that inclusivity and equity are not simply campaign slogans but a way of governing and a way to build vital communities. As a business owner and mayor of Fergus Falls, he wants to foster conversations to counter misinformation and division along political, racial and geographic lines. Because leading effectively at the local level will take seven exceptional communication skills, he will improve his public speaking and storytelling. He also intends to earn a master’s degree in public affairs.”
This wasn’t the first time that Schierer had applied to be a fellow. In 2018, Schierer applied for the opportunity but was not selected. “I got encouragement from a friend who had been named a Bush Fellow to reapply. When I was not successful, it really made me think about what I want to achieve and I took on those things and made goals,” Schierer said.
Fellows are also provided with up to $100,000 over 12-24 months to pursue formal and informal learning experiences to help develop skills, attributes and relationships they need to become more effective, equitable leaders to drive change in their communities and the region. The fellowship looks to invest in individual leaders, but there are opportunities for those to collaborate at seminars.
Schierer plans to use the funds to attend Hubert H. Humphrey Institute of Public Affairs. He also has planned a self-designed learning program where he would talk with different leaders around the state and country to work one on one with a focus on communication and public speaking. Schierer is also looking at the political history of Minnesota during the ‘60s and ‘70s and using that history to help better the current political climate.
Although he was honored, Schierer said that it was hard for him to celebrate as there are so many issues that are facing the community at this time. But he also mentioned that it is an exciting time to be selected.
“What better time to make a positive impact than right now. I want to use this to make a positive impact in my community and my state,” Schierer added.
The foundation will be accepting applications for the 2021 fellowship beginning Aug. 18. The fellowship is open to anyone 24 years or older who lives in the three states or 23 tribal nations in the area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.