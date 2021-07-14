I-94 Sure Step Speedway hosted a regular race night Friday, June 9.
Fergus Falls racer Ben Wolden took home the checkered flag in the Viessman Late Model.
Other winners on the evening included Kevin Youngquist (Short Tracker) of Barney, North Dakota, Kensington’s Brendan Blascyk (WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds), Dan Ebert (WISSOTA Modifieds, A Feature) of Lake Shore, Brian Haben (WISSOTA Modifieds, B Feature 1) of Appleton, Elizabeth’s Travis Saurer (WISSOTA Modifieds, B Feature 2), and Parker Anderson (WISSOTA Street Stock) of Phillips, Wisconsin.
Viessman Late Model
A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 50-Ben Wolden[8]; 2. 69T-Nick Thoreson[1]; 3. 7S-Sam Zender[7]; 4. 76-Dustin Johanneck[3]; 5. 20-Scott Zimmerman[2]; 6. 10-Brad Staples[6]; 7. 2Q-Derek Quinn[4]; 8. 20W-Doug Walsh[5]; 9. 24H-Mike Hart[10]; 10. 49-Andrew Tysdal[13]; 11. 11*-Larry Samuelson[9]; 12. 27-Jarrett Huus[12]; 13. (DNF) 24-Tony Robertson[11]
Short Tracker
A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 00-Kevin Youngquist[8]; 2. 13-Curtis Huseth[2]; 3. 50M-Brady Molter[4]; 4. 0-Shawn Beto[7]; 5. 33-Jacob Hagen[1]; 6. 15H-Jeff Hanson[10]; 7. 18W-David Wahl[5]; 8. 34-Michael Anderson[18]; 9. 12-Brent Engler[19]; 10. 27M-Katelyn Warner[14]; 11. 28S-Blayne Sweet[15]; 12. H2O-Nic Hiles[12]; 13. 30B-Wade Bergerud[13]; 14. 75JR-Jake Karch[16]; 15. 27T-Kody Crabtree[17]; 16. (DNF) 24-Mike Hart[20]; 17. (DNF) 21-Zach Kort[6]; 18. (DNF) 27S-John Stramer[11]; 19. (DNF) 7Z-Madison Schreiber[9]; 20. (DNF) 78-Hunter Goulet[3]
WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds
A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 9B-Brendan Blascyk[7]; 2. 1SX-Travis Saurer[2]; 3. 2G-Brock Gronwold[5]; 4. 67-Mike Nichols[14]; 5. 11X-Austin Chyba[3]; 6. 7S-Sam Zender[12]; 7. 33N-Jeff Nelson[6]; 8. 82G-Chad Gronner[18]; 9. 66-Kyle Langland[26]; 10. 12X-Jamie Norman[4]; 11. 1S-Scott Bintz[10]; 12. 112-Brennan Gave[21]; 13. 28T-Tommy Nichols[17]; 14. 97-Michelle Hutt[19]; 15. 13-Scott Oeltjen[13]; 16. 14-Scott Harrington[22]; 17. 11-Ashton Schulte[1]; 18. 24-Taylor Bitzan[11]; 19. TS42-Scott Samuelson[25]; 20. 32-Lindsey Hansen[16]; 21. E6-Ryan Veralrud[15]; 22. 30-Cole Neset[20]; 23. 1M-Jon McCain[28]; 24. (DNF) 8K-Kyle Preston[23]; 25. (DNF) 24X-Rick Norman[24]; 26. (DNF) 42-Ron Saurer[8]; 27. (DNF) 8-Jon Carlson[9]; 28. (DNF) 17V-Colton Vogel[27]; 29. (DNS) 17K-Cameron Koch
WISSOTA Modifieds
A Feature 1 (40 Laps): 1. 60-Dan Ebert[2]; 2. 1TPO-Tyler Peterson[8]; 3. 18A-Landon Atkinson[6]; 4. 4-Jeremy Nelson[18]; 5. 7A-Shane Sabraski[5]; 6. 26G-Ryan Gierke[7]; 7. 6X-Zach Johnson[16]; 8. 10X-Dustin Bitzan[22]; 9. 21X-Travis Saurer[14]; 10. 2J-Blake Jegtvig[20]; 11. 45J-Johnny Broking[17]; 12. 45-Bob Broking[24]; 13. 85-Jayson Good[9]; 14. 6*-Brian Haben[13]; 15. 53D-Ryan Damm[23]; 16. (DNF) C1-Craig Lofdahl[21]; 17. (DNF) 2C-Dave Cain[10]; 18. (DNF) 7T-Joseph Thomas[19]; 19. (DNF) 2X-Brady Gerdes[1]; 20. (DNF) 6T-Corky Thomas[12]; 21. (DNF) 15X-Blake Boelens[4]; 22. (DNF) 9E-Don Eischens[15]; 23. (DNF) 51T-Josh Thoennes[11]; 24. (DNF) 48-Brent Dutenhoffer[3]
B Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 6*-Brian Haben[3]; 2. 9E-Don Eischens[4]; 3. 45J-Johnny Broking[2]; 4. 7T-Joseph Thomas[6]; 5. C1-Craig Lofdahl[11]; 6. 53D-Ryan Damm[7]; 7. 51P-Jeremiah Passow[8]; 8. 6V-Austin Veralrud[9]; 9. 96-Erv Grossman[10]; 10. (DNF) 53-Chris Mensen[5]; 11. (DNF) 5H-Brett Hoium[1]
B Feature 2 (15 Laps): 1. 21X-Travis Saurer[1]; 2. 6X-Zach Johnson[6]; 3. 4-Jeremy Nelson[10]; 4. 2J-Blake Jegtvig[4]; 5. 10X-Dustin Bitzan[5]; 6. 45-Bob Broking[2]; 7. 99W-Jake Wildman[8]; 8. (DNF) 11Z-Dylan Zabel[11]; 9. (DNF) 74-Dustin Wahl[7]; 10. (DNF) 24S-Mike Stearns[9]; 11. (DNS) 5K-Tyler Kaeter
WISSOTA Street Stock
A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 27P-Parker Anderson[7]; 2. 11-Kyle Dykhoff[5]; 3. 67-Ryan Satter[8]; 4. 59-Kyle Anderson[4]; 5. 10-Joe Potter[2]; 6. 19-Cole Greseth[1]; 7. 2K-Tyler Klugman[6]; 8. 5P-Ryan Pommerer[10]; 9. 12-Kevin Pender[3]; 10. 44-Avery Wendt[14]; 11. 16-Greg Platzer[12]; 12. (DNF) 4-Brent Clemensen[11]; 13. (DNF) 2U-Kasey Ussatis[9]; 14. (DNF) 62G-Kenny Barber[15]; 15. (DNS) 13-Max Glueckert
